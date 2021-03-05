Handball rule that denied Fulham equaliser against Tottenham is to be changed

The controversial 'attacking handball' rule will be tweaked 
Handball rule that denied Fulham equaliser against Tottenham is to be changed

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic complains to the referee after the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London. Picture: Clive Rose/PA Wire.

Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 12:48

Accidental handball that leads to a team-mate scoring a goal or having a goal-scoring opportunity will no longer be considered an offence, the game's law-making body the International Football Association Board has announced.

The controversial section of the handball law came into play during Thursday night's Premier League game between Fulham and Tottenham, when the Cottagers had a goal by Josh Maja ruled out when the ball cannoned into the hand of his team-mate Mario Lemina from a Davinson Sanchez clearance when he was a matter of yards away.

And now the IFAB has agreed the change, which comes into effect from July 1. However, competitions have the flexibility to introduce changes prior to that date, IFAB said.

An IFAB statement read: "As the interpretation of handball incidents has not always been consistent due to incorrect applications of the law, the members confirmed that not every touch of a player's hand/arm with the ball is an offence."

It added: "Accidental handball that leads to a team-mate scoring a goal or having a goal-scoring opportunity will no longer be considered an offence."

It will remain a handball offence if a player scores accidentally with their hand or arm, or uses their hand or arm directly before scoring.

Fulham boss Scott Parker hit out at the law in the wake of his team's defeat to Tottenham, saying: "I understand why the goal was not given and that's the rule. I don't agree with the rule.

"I am not complaining with that, the referee is acting to the rule. We have VAR so you can look back and see if there is a clear advantage. I don't think we did.

"We are trying to make the game so pure and sterile and trying to control every single phase or moment to an absolute T and that is where the problem lies."

More in this section

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - St. James' Park Steve Bruce hunting Newcastle leak after confirming row with Matt Ritchie
Football rumours: Bruno Fernandes set for Man United pay rise Football rumours: Bruno Fernandes set for Man United pay rise
Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League - Anfield Jurgen Klopp plays down reaction of substituted Mohamed Salah in Chelsea defeat
SOCCER Man City/Man Utd 9

David Bernstein: ‘I’m appalled Roy Keane is still involved with football. It’s just not right’

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up