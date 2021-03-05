David Bernstein: ‘I’m appalled Roy Keane is still involved with football. It’s just not right’

The former Manchester City and English FA chairman says he turns off the TV every time Keane is on
Manchester United's Roy Keane and Manchester City's Alf-Inge Haaland in 2000. PA Photos: Phil Noble

Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 11:25
Stephen Barry

Former Manchester City chairman David Bernstein says he will never forgive or forget Roy Keane's horror tackle on Alf-Inge Haaland.

Bernstein, who also served as chairman of the English FA, says he is reminded of the incident every time Keane appears on TV and believes the former Manchester United captain should have been permanently thrown out of the game.

Keane received a three-match ban which was later extended by a further five games, with a £150,000 fine, when he revealed it was a premeditated act of revenge on Haaland in his autobiography.

Manchester United skipper Roy Keane shouts at Manchester City's Alf-Inge Haaland after being shown a red card at Old Trafford in 2001.

“I’ve never forgotten it. From a personal point of view, that was the worst individual thing I’ve been directly involved in, and the worst I’ve ever seen on the pitch. As a human being, it was an awful thing to see,” Bernstein told The Athletic.

“Roy Keane stood over him and basically said, ‘Take that, you bastard’. It was done in cold blood.

“It was a cold-blooded incident. I have never forgiven Keane for that. I think, frankly, it’s dreadful he’s accepted in football the way he is. After doing something like that, I think it’s absolutely appalling.

“Whenever Keane turns up on television, I switch off. I just won’t watch it. I’m appalled that he’s still involved with football. It’s just not right.

“Things happen, injuries do happen, but to do it deliberately and admit it the way he did, to sell his book, I think is completely beyond the pale.”

