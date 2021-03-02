Ipswich Town appoint ex-Sligo Rovers boss Paul Cook as new manager

Ipswich have announced the appointment of former Wigan and Sligo Rovers boss Paul Cook as their new manager.

Cook, 54, has signed a contract until the summer of 2023 to succeed Paul Lambert, who left the Sky Bet League One club by mutual consent on Sunday.

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to announce that Paul Cook is our new manager.

“He has a proven track record in getting clubs promoted and importantly, not only knows the challenges League One presents but also has experience of working in the Championship and getting back to that level remains our primary focus.”

Cook, who has won promotion three times as a manager, said: “First I want to wish Paul (Lambert) and Stuart (Taylor) all the best for the future. I know them both and it’s a hard business, football.”

Cook, who has also managed Southport, Accrington Stanley, Chesterfield, Portsmouth, added: “I’m proud to be in this position and I’ll be doing everything possible to repay the faith Marcus has shown in me.

“Winning promotion this season is the immediate target. It will be a big challenge but it’s a challenge that everyone at the club has a part to play in.”

During a five-year stint with Sligo, Cook led the Bit O' Red to FAI Cup titles in 2010 and 2011, and a League Cup success in 2010.

The Liverpudlian had been linked with various clubs since resigning as Wigan boss last summer, including the recent vacancies at Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday.