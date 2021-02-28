Terrace Talk - Liverpool: What outsiders think simply doesn’t matter anymore

So that’s what three points feel like. I’d almost forgotten.

Beating the worst team in the division won’t stop the bleeding, but a starving man will swallow anything.

In this fixture last season, in full flow and at full strength, we scraped through by the skin of our teeth with the luckiest goal possible. With the flow gone and the strength a national joke, hopes weren’t high initially but deflection aside it was deserved.

VAR even helped us out. You’re not exactly going to burst into joyous hosannahs but don’t knock it, either.

If anyone had a laugh left in them, the Jota illness news probably killed it.

A certain ennui was bedding in. City are romping it again, top four looks unlikely. Some are prattling about Champions League but most of us are still digging in for a spring of discontent.

Forgiveness is key right now, gratitude too. We’re not monsters, after all, or ought not to be.

The others you’ll just have to ignore. I don’t get how people go through 30 years of fever pitch about something. Then, when it’s achieved, they’re as wretched as ever. A reason for it is handy, but not essential it seems.

Some people just naturally prefer boiling point, I suppose.

Henderson is out for a while, surprise surprise, which means we’ll be seeing more of Kabak, literally the last Turk in the shop. Hopefully that bit of luck can blow away the cobwebs.

When he and Davies were bought, cheerleaders couldn’t help frothing about wonderful Mike Edwards. Without ever seeing a single second they’d ever played. Even for notorious idolators, that’s extremely impressive.

As stated before, and probably for every remaining week of this season, I’m content to wait for an inquest into why it’s gone pear-shaped.

Liverpool's Roberto Firminho (right) celebrates his side's second goal of the game. Picture: Lee Smith

We have several unreliable players, in terms of both fitness and stepping in for emergencies. Our best players, Salah nobly excluded, have dropped levels alarmingly. That doesn’t mean it’s permanent.

It’s been a long time since Firmino strung a few good games together though, emphasising his importance and (probably) our overreliance. Glad he scored, albeit taken off him, but his ratio lets him down and he’d also missed easier chances.

Jota was meant to fix that and doing a good job too. Until, well, y’know.

Three unforeseeable injuries turned from snowball to avalanche. A lot of criticism has been unfair. Should Liverpool go two months without a home win? Of course not, it’s unprecedented.

Do you know what’s also unprecedented? Ah, see, the penny drops… City and Everton had a combined 38 years and no wins at Anfield, but both strolled to as comfortable a victory as you’d see anywhere. That isn’t natural. We’ve played Everton with ten men at least three times and still beat them.

Expecting Usain Bolt to win gold with his arms tied behind his back simply isn’t rational.

Sartre said hell is other people. Change that to following a football team that does nothing but lose and he’d have cracked it, although I don’t know who he supported. He wasn’t wrong about other people, though.

For me, banter died when people seriously suggested cancelling last season. We’re not the people to criticise others for using death in our rivalries of course, but whatever’s nasty that can be said will be said, even about a team with 99 points. That’s the way it’s always been.

What outsiders think about my club simply doesn’t matter anymore. I’m ready to extend that to the squealing wet wipes on our side, who grow more hysterical after each defeat.

Over the years, even the last few decades, we’ve suffered far less than anyone else. Doesn’t that count for something?

Take your licks and grow up.

The saintly ones, who circle the wagons and won’t stomach any word of criticism, about anything? Well, they can get in the bin as well.

Sometimes I think I’m the only one who’s perfect.