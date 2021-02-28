Thomas Tuchel's new tune hasn't yet hit the high notes

Thomas Tuchel says transforming Chelsea is like teaching them to sing a new song but his first major recital against Manchester United was lacking a crescendo.

Tuchel, given the difficult job of replacing a club legend following the controversial sacking of Frank Lampard, always knew he would have to work hard to win the affection of fans – especially those who feared he would unpick the good work done by his predecessor.

So far, his progress has been steady, and fears that he would ditch the vibrant youngsters who so thrilled the Matthew Harding End last season have proved unfounded.

But, even after an excellent away win at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in midweek, this was his biggest test so far and an opportunity to win hearts and minds.

It would be wrong to say he failed, because Chelsea maintained their bid for a top-four finish, kept a United side who are such a potent force away from home relatively quiet, and were always the team fighting hardest for victory.

But it was nevertheless a missed opportunity, especially as they were fortunate to escape a first-half penalty claim denied by VAR, and the performance showed that while Tuchel has got his defence organised quickly, there is significant work to do at the other end of the field.

Chelsea are yet to score more than twice in any of their seven league games under Tuchel and that’s a big difference to the Lampard era. His side struck three or more goals in eight league matches and six cup games earlier in the season — which certainly made them more entertaining to watch. The only problem, of course, was they conceded more.

By contrast, Tuchel has earned four clean sheets in his first four home games in the Premier League, with the team conceding only three goals in eight matches in all competitions. It has come, however, at the expense of entertainment.

The decision to leave revitalised Timo Werner on the bench in favour of Hakim Ziyech will be questioned here, given that Chelsea struggled in front of goal. But Ziyech did come closest to winning the game and, according to his manager, ‘deserved’ to play after performing well in midweek.

Perhaps we were expecting too much, too quickly at a club that is still rebuilding and not yet ready for a title challenge.

Tuchel’s reign began with a largely uninspiring goalless draw against Wolves in January, but there has been significant progress since, now unbeaten in nine games, with Tottenham and Atletico included amongst the scalps.

That should be enough to convince Chelsea fans they have the real deal in their dugout, but many supporters, especially those who felt a strong loyalty to Lampard, are reserving judgement — and this result will make little difference.

Many believe their team would have recovered under Lampard's managership at some stage, even if Tuchel has quickened the revival.

For neutrals, there has been an appreciation of Tuchel’s media persona, which is cheery, open and professional, and of the results he has achieved since arriving in London. But also an acknowledgement that he was fortunate to inherit a good squad that didn’t need much work — and lucky to begin his reign with a friendly fixture list.

The teams beaten so far include the likes of Burnley, Southampton, Newcastle and Sheffield United, all sides who would surely have suffered the same fate had Lampard been in charge. Even the Spurs result came at a time when Tottenham were suffering their own dip in confidence with Harry Kane injured.

So, this really was Tuchel’s first major test in England — and it delivered a performance of merit rather than distinction. The German's new tune in west London is starting to take shape, but it’s fair to say his side haven’t yet hit the high notes.