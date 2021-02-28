'Unassuming, kind gentleman': Former West Ham manager Glenn Roeder dies

Former West Ham manager Glenn Roeder has died aged 65 after a long battle with a brain tumour.

Roeder played for QPR and Newcastle, worked as a coach under Glenn Hoddle with England and managed the Hammers, the Magpies, Gillingham, Watford and Norwich.

While in charge at West Ham in April 2003 Roeder, who had led the club to a seventh-placed finish the season before, was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

He had to undergo surgery and a period of recovery before returning to the dugout in July the same year.

All of us at Watford FC are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player and manager Glenn Roeder.



The thoughts of us all are with his family and friends at this sad time.



RIP, Glenn 💛 pic.twitter.com/2GDs9jCvsG — Watford Football Club 💙 (@WatfordFC) February 28, 2021

His last role in the game was as a managerial advisor at Stevenage in 2016.

League Managers Association chairman Howard Wilkinson said: “A cultured defender as a player, he managed with a studious style and was always generous with his time and ideas.

“Glenn was such an unassuming, kind gentleman who demonstrated lifelong dedication to the game. Not one to court headlines, his commitment and application to his work at all levels warrants special mention.

“Football has lost a great servant today and our sincere condolences go to Glenn’s family and friends.”

Terrible news today that my old gaffa has passed away today. My thoughts are with his family. The nicest manager/human I’ve ever met. Sleeep well boss x #GlennRoeder 🙏🏼 https://t.co/IQSS8rfQJ4 — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) February 28, 2021

As a player Roeder captained QPR in the 1982 FA Cup final against Tottenham, which they lost following a replay, and to the Second Division title in 1983.

At Newcastle he made 219 senior appearances in five years and also led them to promotion from the Second Division in 1984.

LMA chief executive Richard Bevan said: “Glenn achieved so much throughout his lifelong career in the game.

Glenn Roeder, left, captained QPR in the FA Cup final (PA/Archive)

“After retiring as a player, he became one of the country’s most respected coaches, working across all levels of the professional game, in senior and academy football, and acting as a trusted advisor to many coaches and players.

“At every club, he chose to develop new talent and to give opportunities to the younger players in his charge. He will be sorely missed by all of the LMA’s members and his colleagues from across the game.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with Glenn’s wife Faith, his daughter Holly, his sons Will and Joe and all of Glenn’s family and friends at this difficult time.”