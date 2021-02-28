Watch: Ireland captain Katie McCabe hits a golazo for Arsenal

The Republic of Ireland skipper Katie McCabe fired a superb second-half goal for Arsenal
Katie McCabe of Arsenal scores their side's third goal during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Aston Villa Women and Arsenal Women at Banks's Stadium on February 28, 2021 in Walsall,  (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Sun, 28 Feb, 2021 - 15:58

Republic of Ireland skipper Katie McCabe fired a superb second-half goal for Arsenal in the 4-0 WSL win over Aston Villa in Walsall.

McCabe's rocket was the highlight of a much-needed win for the Gunners, as they chase a Champions League spot to salvage something from a disappointing season.

There were also goals for Vivianne Miedema, Jordan Nobbs and Lisa Evans.

Katie McCabe of Arsenal celebrates with team mates (L - R) Danielle van de Donk, Lia Walti, Jennifer Beattie and Jordan Nobbs   (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Title-chasing Manchester City were also 4-0 winners. Their win at Birmingham drew them within two points of leaders Chelsea and levelled the sides' goal difference.

Sam Mewis scored twice for City, with Lauren Hemp and Caroline Weir rounding off an eighth straight win. 

In the day's other game, Everton beat Tottenham 3-2. 

