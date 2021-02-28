'Can't trust them': Roy Keane unleashes on Gareth Bale, Dele Alli and Spurs squad

Roy Keane has cast doubts over Tottenham's ability to finish in the top four of the Premier League and suggested that Jose Mourinho can't trust the players to do a job for the team on the pitch.

While Gareth Bale and Dele Alli got the sharpest criticism from the Republic of Ireland and Manchester United legend, Keane suggested the squad isn't good enough to qualify for the Champions League.

"I expect them to win today and I expect them to be in the top seven or eight," the Cork man said on Sky's live coverage of their clash with Burnley before they raced into a 3-0 interval lead.

"But this idea that Spurs should automatically be in the top four, if you analyse the group of players they've got...people are saying he's chopping and changing. Well, he's chopping and changing for a reason: Because he can't trust them.

"They played West Ham last week (in a 2-1 defeat), we're talking about (Gareth) Bale coming on and making a difference. What did he do? He put a corner in! He's coming to do big things, he's coming to Spurs to get them in the top four - he can't get in the starting 11.

"We're talking about Dele Alli - we're sick of talking about Dele Alli. What do you think is gonna happen with this kid? We're looking at his stats from two or three years ago.

"He's lost the hunger, he's lost the eye of the tiger, he's not going to get Tottenham back into the top four."

Bale opened the scoring in the second minute as a blazing start put Mourinho's side well on the way to victory over relegation-threatened Burnley.