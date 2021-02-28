Adam Idah on the mark as Norwich extend Championship lead

Adam Idah on the mark as Norwich extend Championship lead

Adam Idah scores Norwich City's second goal at Adams Park, Wycombe. Picture: John Walton/PA

Sun, 28 Feb, 2021 - 14:32
PA

Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah both found the net as Norwich extended their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship to seven points with a comfortable 2-0 win over Wycombe.

Wycombe kept the visitors goalless for 51 minutes, but an 18th goal of the season for Pukki broke the deadlock and Idah wrapped things up three minutes from time.

Anis Mehmeti went closest for Wycombe, as his low first-half drive whistled past the post, but the league leaders looked in control throughout.

Wycombe made one change from midweek as Dominic Gape came in for the suspended Ryan Tafazolli. Norwich made two alterations, with Ben Gibson and Onel Hernandez coming in as they searched for a fifth consecutive win.

Mario Vrancic had scored a stoppage-time winner from a free-kick the last time these sides met in October and stepped up again from a similar position early on but, this time, his effort was kept out by a superb save by David Stockdale.

The 35-year-old, again deputising for the injured Ryan Allsop, flung himself to his left to touch the ball round the post.

Mehmeti appeared to be relishing a more forward role behind Wycombe striker Uche Ikpeazu and the two combined well, with Mehmeti on the end of Ikpeazu’s flick before unleashing a left-footed shot just wide of the goal.

After Wycombe had penalty shouts waved away as Mehmeti was felled, Norwich enjoyed their best spell of the game approaching half-time.

A Hernandez cross was met by Kenny McLean, who dragged his left-footed shot wide of the post, before Emiliano Buendia had a looping header bounce back off the bar. The rebound fell to Pukki, who could only blast over.

The pressure was a sign of things to come after the break. Hernandez had another chance, inexplicably planting a free header wide of the goal, before Norwich took the lead.

After excellent work down the right, Max Aarons’ low cross found Pukki in the area and the Finland international’s shot deflected off Josh Knight and past Stockdale.

The goal spurred Norwich into a flurry of chances. Hernandez poked the ball wide of the goal when one-on-one with Stockdale, before Buendia ballooned a shot over the bar.

There was the unusual sight of five substitutions at once midway through the second half, as Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth rung the changes.

With Wycombe in the ascendancy late on, substitute Scott Kashket spooned the ball over the bar and blasted wide as his side hunted for an equaliser.

However, any chance was snuffed out two minutes from time. Stockdale saved excellently from McLean but Idah bundled the ball home to secure all three points and keep Wycombe 11 points from safety at the bottom of the table.

More in this section

Crystal Palace v Fulham - Premier League - Selhurst Park Fulham stretch unbeaten run to five games with goalless draw at Crystal Palace
Stoke City v Reading - Sky Bet Championship - bet365 Stadium James McClean set to miss Serbia qualifier 
Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - St. James' Park Dubravka decision backfires as Newcastle's draw with Wolves compounded by more injuries in attack
Leicester City v Arsenal - Premier League - King Power Stadium

Arsenal’s revival continues with impressive win at Leicester

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up