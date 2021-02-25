Tributes paid after father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker dies in Brazil

Tributes paid after father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker dies in Brazil
Fluminense have expressed their condolences after the death of the father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker (Phil Noble/PA)
Thu, 25 Feb, 2021 - 09:10
James Whelan

Brazilian club Fluminense have expressed their condolences following the death of the father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Reports in Brazil say that 57-year-old Jose Agostinho Becker drowned after going for a swim on his property in Lavras do Sul.

Liverpool have been contacted but have yet to comment.

Condolences have been paid following the death of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s father (Paul Ellis/PA)

Fluminense said on Twitter: “Fluminense Football Club deeply regret the passing of Jose Agostinho Becker, father of goalkeepers Muriel and Alisson. We wish all strength to his friends and family.”

Alisson’s brother Muriel, 34, is a goalkeeper at Fluminense.

