Paulo Dybala‘s future in doubt: Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Paulo Dybala‘s future at Juventus may not be set in stone. The 27-year-old, who has endured an injury-plagued season, currently has 18 months left on his contract with the Italian giants. The Daily Mirror says the fact the club have not already agreed terms on a new deal for the Argentina forward could signal a split is imminent between the two parties, with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham believed to be among the clubs monitoring the situation.

Arsenal are expected to listen to offers for midfielder Reiss Nelson at the end of the season. The Mirror, citing a report from CBS Sports, says the Gunners are willing to sanction a move for the 21-year-old, who has struggled to find his place in manager Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Andre Silva could be offered up to Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Sun reports Manchester United could be given an opportunity to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva. The 25-year-old former Porto forward has been in fine form in the Bundesliga this season, but the German club are desperate to raise funds as they seek to buy back Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic.

However, the deal depends on what United decide to do with Edinson Cavani. The 34-year-old forward has been a strong addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, but a string of injuries could persuade United to part ways with the ageing star, leaving room for a Silva transfer.

Social media round-up

Dean Henderson: Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are the frontrunners for the Manchester United goalkeeper, according to Sky Sports.

Nikola Milenkovic: Sky Sports Germany reports the Fiorentina centre-back is Borussia Dortmund’s primary defensive target.