Neil Lennon departure 'best outcome' for Celtic, former teammate says

Former Celtic striker John Hartson believes Neil Lennon’s resignation is the “best outcome” for the club.

The 45-year-old, who played for the Hoops between 2001 and 2006, said on Twitter: “Neil Lennon can be proud of his achievements both as a player, coach and manager of Celtic.

“I’m not surprised he has resigned but feel it’s the best outcome for Celtic," Hartson said.

"The club now need to move quickly and get a new manager and his staff in for the challenges ahead.”

Lennon resigned after he apologised for “letting fans down again” after the defeat by Ross County left Celtic’s bid to win a 10th consecutive title in disarray.

The loss also heightened the prospect of Rangers clinching the title at Parkhead on March 21.

Since returning to the club, Lennon has led Celtic to two titles, two Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

Former Rangers striker Ally McCoist is “not surprised” by Lennon’s departure after seeing Celtic endure “one disaster after another”.

The 58-year-old Ibrox favourite, who played for the club between 1983 and 1998 and became Rangers’ all-time record goalscorer before a spell as manager between 2011 and 2014, told talkSPORT: “The first thing I say is, hopefully he can get some sanity back in his life and go and enjoy himself and relax with his family for a period.

“That’s the one thing, looking at Neil, that he needs and wants – so that’s the most important thing. He needs to spend some time away from the pressure that is being an Old Firm manager.

“But in terms of the decision itself, I’m not overly surprised at all. I think the way the season has gone for Celtic this year has effectively been one disaster after another, and there are a lot of people responsible for that.”

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard gave his reaction as he spoke ahead of the Ibrox side’s Europa League clash with Royal Antwerp.

He said: “I can’t say I’m surprised because of obviously what’s been going on over there.

“But I obviously take no personal satisfaction from seeing that news (happen) to Neil or any other fellow manager that happens to. So I wish him well for the future.

“I only really found out about it this morning but obviously the focus for me is on the game tomorrow.”

Assistant manager John Kennedy will take interim charge of the team until a permanent successor is appointed.

Celtic host Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.