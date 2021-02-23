Ireland fixtures famine to continue as Uefa opt to cancel U19 European Championships

Ireland fixtures famine to continue as Uefa opt to cancel U19 European Championships

Tom Mohan’s side have been without a game since November 2019 due to Covid-19. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Tue, 23 Feb, 2021 - 22:18
John Fallon

The famine of fixtures for Ireland’s U19s will persist after Uefa decided to cancel this year’s European Championships.

Tom Mohan’s side have been without a game since November 2019 due to Covid-19. Hopes were high that the Government exemption for elite sport would allow them to host the mini-qualifying group against Poland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Estonia next month in Longford but Uefa have halted the schedule for the second successive season.

“Uefa’s member associations were consulted and supported the decision,” said the European governing body.

“Although it is unfortunate that no youth competitions can take place in the current season, the health and safety of young athletes must be prioritised in the current circumstances.”

The FAI are trying to arrange a pair of U21 friendlies during the international window at the end of March.

Jim Crawford’s side do not begin their quest to reach the 2023 finals until September but plan to have warm-up games, most likely in the UK.

More in this section

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League - Anfield Sadio Mane springs to defence of fellow Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino
Paul Pogba file photo Mino Raiola backtracks over claim Paul Pogba’s Manchester United career was ending
Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Man City boss Pep Guardiola sounds note of caution around return of supporters
Leeds United v Southampton - Premier League - Elland Road

Leeds United move back into top half after comfortable win over Southampton

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up