Ireland fixtures famine to continue as Uefa opt to cancel U19 European Championships

The famine of fixtures for Ireland’s U19s will persist after Uefa decided to cancel this year’s European Championships.
Tom Mohan’s side have been without a game since November 2019 due to Covid-19. Hopes were high that the Government exemption for elite sport would allow them to host the mini-qualifying group against Poland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Estonia next month in Longford but Uefa have halted the schedule for the second successive season.
“Uefa’s member associations were consulted and supported the decision,” said the European governing body.
“Although it is unfortunate that no youth competitions can take place in the current season, the health and safety of young athletes must be prioritised in the current circumstances.”
The FAI are trying to arrange a pair of U21 friendlies during the international window at the end of March.
Jim Crawford’s side do not begin their quest to reach the 2023 finals until September but plan to have warm-up games, most likely in the UK.