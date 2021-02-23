Ireland fixtures famine to continue as Uefa opt to cancel U19 European Championships

The famine of fixtures for Ireland’s U19s will persist after Uefa decided to cancel this year’s European Championships.

Tom Mohan’s side have been without a game since November 2019 due to Covid-19. Hopes were high that the Government exemption for elite sport would allow them to host the mini-qualifying group against Poland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Estonia next month in Longford but Uefa have halted the schedule for the second successive season.