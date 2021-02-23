‘Nobody is happy but nobody is depressed’, says Jose Mourinho amid Spurs’ slump

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is determined to turn around the club’s slump.

Spurs have lost five of their last six Premier League games to fall out of Champions League contention and Mourinho finds himself in an unprecedented situation in his long managerial career.

The Portuguese says that the current run shows how good his career has been and that he is committed to making a success of his time in north London.

“I want to know which coach has always had blue sky and never cloudy or a bit dark,” he said ahead of his side’s Europa League last-32 second-leg tie with Wolfsberger.

“Perhaps only a coach who is always at a dominant club in a league. It shows how beautiful my career has been. Does it make me depressed? No. It’s a challenge. I work for the club, the players and the supporters.

"When you are in a bad run of results, you need victories. I believe that everyone in the dressing room doesn’t just want to qualify, but to win."



🎙️ Jose Mourinho on tomorrow's #UEL clash#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/gJuGUrJPAJ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 23, 2021

“I always feel I have to give them so much. It hurts me and it’s a great challenge for me and I believe I can give it. I give it everywhere I’ve been and I’m more motivated than ever.

“I never felt what normally coaches felt when the results are bad, they are lonely men. That’s what we normally are. I never felt that in this building. I feel not only respected but supported. Everybody in the same boat.

“Nobody is happy but nobody is depressed. I feel positive. Maybe a bit weird for you after losing so many matches but I’m positive. I’m not happy but I wake up wanting to come here. Everybody is loving training and working hard with so many matches.”

My relationship (with chairman Daniel Levy) is the same since day one which is one of respect and open communication. Jose Mourinho

Mourinho says he is in constant contact with chairman Daniel Levy and there is no friction between the pair.

“My relationship is the same since day one which is one of respect and open communication,” he said. “We respect each other. There is no contradiction between us because we both feel the same.

“I believe we all feel the same feelings. Nobody is happy, nobody is depressed and everybody feels we are going to do better.

“What I feel to Mr Levy is what I feel in every club I’ve worked in. I want to give happiness to everyone, the chairman, the players, the fans, everybody connected to the club.

“I feel one of them and I want to give happiness to them. I don’t change.”