Welsh FA chief's future in doubt after vote of no confidence

It is understood that many clubs in Wales have been dismayed with the FAW’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic
The future of Football Association Wales chief executive Jonathan Ford is in doubt. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA

Tue, 23 Feb, 2021 - 14:03
Phil Blanche

Jonathan Ford’s position as chief executive of the Football Association of Wales is in doubt.

Ford remains as chief executive for now but he was the subject of a vote of no confidence passed by the FAW council on Monday.

It is understood that many clubs in Wales have been dismayed with the FAW’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the perceived failure to support them during the health crisis.

Jonathan Ford has been chief executive of the Football Association of Wales since 2009 (David Davies/PA)

Ford’s future is in the balance and he could now leave the association.

The FAW has declined to comment on the matter.

Ford, who was previously European Sports sponsorship director at the Coca-Cola Company, joined the FAW in December 2009.

He led the governing body through a significant modernisation programme and was at the helm as Wales reached Euro 2016 – their first major tournament for 58 years.

Jonathan Ford (right) pictured with Ryan Giggs when the latter was appointed Wales manager in January 2018 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Wales would go on to reach the semi-finals in France under manager Chris Coleman.

Ford was also at the forefront of the successful Welsh bid to stage the Champions League final in 2017.

His departure from the FAW would add to Wales’ problems just a month before the start of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, and little more than three months before the delayed 2020 European Championship finals.

Manager Ryan Giggs was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend at his Manchester home on November 1 and the case file is currently under consideration by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Giggs missed Wales’ Nations League fixtures in November and Robert Page was put in caretaker charge.

