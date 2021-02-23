Everton granted planning permission for new stadium 

There is a 150-week build plan in place which will potentially see the Toffees start the 2024-25 season in their new riverside stadium.
Everton’s proposed new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock has been granted planning permission. Picture: Everton FC

Tue, 23 Feb, 2021 - 12:51
Carl Markham

Everton have been granted planning permission by Liverpool City Council for a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Due to the scale of the development, the detailed application for the 52,888-capacity ground now passes to the UK's Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick’s office for consideration.

If there is no objection at that level, and the proposals do not get “called in” for scrutiny higher up in the British Government, then the club would look to start work this spring or early summer.

There is a 150-week build plan in place which will potentially see the Toffees start the 2024-25 season in their new riverside stadium.

After a number of false starts over several years, Everton considered 52 locations to move to from Goodison Park and Bramley-Moore Dock was deemed the only viable option.

The project has gained widespread public support although objections were raised by heritage body ICOMOS, acting on behalf of UNESCO, as well as the Victorian Society and Historic England – with the latter having had input on the design.

Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock has been granted planning permission (credit: Everton FC)

But the council’s report concluded the plans – which integrate a number of historic features – could actually deliver “heritage benefits” by “enhancing degraded on-site heritage assets, improving access to the World Heritage Site and unlocking access to the history”.

Everton believe the new stadium can play a key role in Liverpool’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, with the stadium and a multi-purpose redevelopment of Goodison Park generating a £1.3billion boost to the local economy.

