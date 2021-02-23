Sergio Aguero on his way to Italy?: Football rumours from the media

City’s record goalscorer has been plagued by illness and injury this season
Sergio Aguero and Dean Henderson (Michael Regan/Martin Rickett/PA).

Tue, 23 Feb, 2021 - 10:28
PA Sport Staff

Juventus and Inter Milan are keen on signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, according to the Sun. City’s record goalscorer has been plagued by illness and injury this season and his deal expires in the summer. The Argentinian has already reportedly spoken to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid about a summer move, but now the two Serie A giants appear to have joined the race for his signature as well.

Dean Henderson will seek to move away from Manchester United in the summer if he is not made their first-choice goalkeeper next season, the Manchester Evening News reports. The 23-year-old is said to be frustrated at being back-up to David De Gea in the Premier League and the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and West Ham have all reportedly expressed an interest in him.

Brighton have reportedly opened contract talks with Alexis Mac Allister (Molly Darlington/PA)

The Sun reports Brighton have opened talks to extend the contract of midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. The 22-year-old Argentinian, whose current contract ends in 2023, has been a key factor in the Seagulls’ upturn in form and the club are believed to be eager to reward the playmaker with improved terms.

Paris St Germain are preparing a summer bid for Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin, according to CBS Sports. The Spaniard is also reportedly attracting interest from Barcelona and clubs in Serie A.

Gianluigi Donnarumma: Manchester United are weighing up a bid for the AC Milan goalkeeper, according to Todo Fichajes.

Youssef En-Nesyri: Italian website Il Milanista reports West Ham and AC Milan are preparing to battle it out for the Sevilla forward.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United - Premier League - Molineux Stadium Marcelo Bielsa eager to wait before committing to new Leeds United deal
Chelsea v Burnley - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Was Thomas Tuchel right or did he make a rod for his back by subbing the sub?
Ukraine v Republic of Ireland - UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Qualifier Vera Pauw: Saoirse Noonan move not good for Women's National League
gossippa-sourceplace: uk
Brighton and Hove Albion v Crystal Palace - Premier League - AMEX Stadium

Last-gasp Christian Benteke goal provides timely tonic for Crystal Palace

