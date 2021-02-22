Last-gasp Christian Benteke goal provides timely tonic for Crystal Palace

Brighton 1 Crystal Palace 2

With just seconds of the game remaining, Christian Benteke produced an outstanding volley to secure an unlikely victory for Crystal Palace and provide manager Roy Hodgson with a much needed lift after a difficult few days.

A group of Palace supporters last week unfurled a banner at the club’s training ground complaining of a ‘pandemic of apathy’ at the club.

Hodgson responded by warning supporters of the dangers of over-ambition and a victory at the home of their fiercest rivals was the ideal response to calm any dissatisfaction among fans.

This was not a performance to remember with Hodgson’s side forced to defend for most of the match. Jean-Philippe Mateta gave them an unlikely first half lead but after Joel Veltman levelled, Brighton looked the only likely winners. The result, though, was all that mattered for the visitors.

For Hodgson’s side, the first priority was to halt their worrying habit of conceding early goals having fallen behind in the opening five minutes of their previous three games. They negotiated the early stages successfully, their approach one of containment as Brighton assumed territorial control without threatening Vincente Guaita’s goal.

Yves Bissouma directed a shot high over the bar and while Neal Maupay should have connected with Joel Veltman’s low cross, they rarely looked capable of making the breakthrough.

Nor did Palace, with Hodgson’s side struggling to get out of their own half. That changed, though, in the 28th minute when they picked their way through the home sides defences with an excellent move that was started deep in their own half by Cheikhou Kouyate.

The centre-back played the ball forward to Jordan Ayew. The forward’s run took him past Dan Burn before he pulled a low ball back towards Mateta, racing in at the near post where he turned and backheeled the ball past Robert Sanchez.

Graham Potter introduced Danny Welbeck at half-time in a bid to inject fresh life into his side and the forward almost had an immediate impact when he diverted Veltman’s miscued shot narrowly wide.

There was a greater sense of urgency to Brighton’s play, however, and they were back on level terms in the 54th minute. A well worked move switched the ball from one flank to the other before Leandro Trossard set up Pascal Gross for a shot that struck Welbeck but as Palace left back Tyrick Mitchell attempted to snuff out the danger, the loose ball rolled into the path of Veltman who finished well.

Brighton sensed the game was theirs for the taking and they increased the pressure on the Palace defence. Trossard drew a save from Vicente Guaita before excellent blocks denied attempted follow-ups from Welbeck and Alexis Mac Allister and Gary Cahill denied another Welbeck effort.

Palace finally responded though in the fifth minute of added time when Benteke volleyed home from Andros Townsend’s cross.

BRIGHTON (4-4–2): Sanchez 6; Veltman 8, White 6, Dunk 7, Burn 6; Gross 6 (Jahanbakhsh 80) , Bissouma 7, Mac Allister 6 (Lallana 67, 6), Alzate 6 (Welbeck 46, 7); Trossard 6, Maupay 6.

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-5-1): Guaita 6; Ward 7, Cahill 9, Kouyate 8, Mitchell 6; Ayew 6, Riedewald 7, Milivojevic 6, Eze 4 (McCarthy 90), Townsend 6; Mateta 6 (Benteke 74, 7).

Referee: Kevin Friend 6.