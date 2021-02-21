It's up to Man United to delay City coronation

It was the day when some people suggested the title could be decided, even with three months to go, and although Manchester United put that suggestion to rest, you suspect there is a glass ceiling above them in the Premier League despite moving up to second with a win over Newcastle.

Three points for Manchester City at Arsenal earlier in the afternoon, their 18th consecutive win in a quite remarkable run, heaped pressure on United to try and follow suit if they wanted to stay in contention, and the response was good even if the performance in a 3-1 victory was mixed. But there remains a world of difference between Manchester’s two top-flight giants who now sit alongside each other at the top of the table, 10 points apart.

With just 13 games remaining in a season that has been played out at breakneck speed, the title race is not mathematically over but it would take a dramatic turn in fortunes for City to blow it.

The only reason for doubt is that the campaign has already delivered a myriad of strange results, unexpected outcomes, and inexplicable collapses, not least of course from champions Liverpool who were odds-on to defend their title but who are now seriously sweating on a place in the top six, let alone the top four.

You can add Tottenham to that list, once top and now struggling to stay in the top 10.

But can anyone see City imploding and running out of gas in the same way that Liverpool have?

Pep Guardiola’s have already had their ‘bad patch’, at the start of the season when they began the campaign slowly (remember a 5-2 home defeat against Leicester and a defeat at Spurs) but since then they have been imperious.

Man City players celebrate after the final whistle of their Premier League win over Arsenal

It hasn’t been the same attacking jamboree we have been used to, but that’s a deliberate ploy. With Sergio Aguero missing and the matches coming three times a week, Pep opted for a style that took less out of his players, focused more on his defence, and strengthened his squad with Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres.

Meanwhile, Liverpool slept in the transfer market and tried to play heavy metal football with a depleted squad that was physically and mentally exhausted.

United never really expected to be a title contender and deserve great credit for continuing to keep the pressure on their noisy neighbours, with Liverpool dropping like a stone; but there’s an underlining feeling that his side are already as high as they can go.

This match was won with well-taken goals from Marcus Rashford and Dan James, plus a penalty from the reliable Bruno Fernandes, and there’s enough talent in the United attack to suggest they can be a threat against most teams, especially with Edinson Cavani discussing a new contract and United regularly linked with Borussia Dortmund wonder kid Erling Haaland.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game.

But defensively, even against a struggling Newcastle team, there is improvement needed to seriously challenge City at the top.

Harry Maguire and David de Gea were both at fault for Newcastle’s first-half goal, which came from a ball into the box that should have been defended better and was completed with a shot from Allan Saint-Maximin that should have been saved.

The stats show that leaders City have scored 50 goals this season and conceded just 15. United have scored 53 but have conceded 32 — which is only four short of the 36 they conceded all last season when finishing third, 33 points behind the champions.

What you can say is that there has definitely been development this season, with strong signings and a style that is more recognisable than the safety-first football delivered under Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal. They are also 14 points better off than at the same stage last season, which is significant.

The cause for hope in the title race is that Guardiola’s side are still involved in four competitions, leaving them with a frightening schedule which includes a League Cup final against Tottenham, an FA Cup quarter-final at Everton and a Champions League last-16 tie this week against Borussia Monchengladbach.

But United themselves have three trophies to chase and it is City’s squad strength which has been the key to their season. They won at a canter at the Emirates, without a recognised striker on the pitch and with a headed goal from Raheem Sterling.

As Guardiola said afterwards, he has ’10 up front’ despite the formation, but City also have a settled defence which is delivering regular clean sheets.

If United can add that kind of solidity, and bring in Haaland, they may well get closer next season, and this result means there’s no reason not to dream in the meantime.

We are, however, preparing for the inevitable. Next weekend City go first against West Ham at home on Saturday whilst United face a tough test at Chelsea on Sunday. Will that be the day the title is won? It’s a question that could be asked repeatedly — and it’s up to United to make us wait.