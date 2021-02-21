Derby defeat that stings more than any for Liverpool

With the same ruthless efficiency with which he re-wrote the Premier League record books last season, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are carving their own, very unwanted, place in history this season although the more worrying question is quite when their spectacular collapse will end.

This defeat was far more damaging than the dent in morale of a first Anfield derby loss in 22 years or the first defeat to Everton of any kind since 2010.

The fact that, for the first time since 1923, Liverpool lost a fourth straight home league game while becoming the first defending champions since Everton in 1928-29 to suffer a similar run, were two other records Klopp could have done without.

But the slight of Jordan Henderson limping off after half an hour was yet another indication that there may be more trouble ahead for a team that has followed a 68-game home unbeaten run by now compiling a run of six Anfield matches without a victory.

Henderson’s departure left Klopp awaiting medical tests but sounding like a man resigned to being without his captain for the visit to rock bottom Sheffield United on Sunday.

The enforced substitution also saw Klopp play for the last hour with new signing Ozan Kabak and young back-up Nathaniel Phillips at the heart of his defence, the 18th different centre-back pairing Liverpool have used this season.

“We have options but it makes it really difficult,” said Klopp. “But for example tonight Nat was not for one second our problem, even though Hendo was really dominant at the beginning of the game, especially offensively.

“It’s a massive blow losing Hendo, but Nat played a super game. Unfortunately we have become used to having to change things, and as long as we have 11 players we will just try to set up for the next game.”

If Klopp sounded like a man resigned to his fate that is probably because he is. Yes, Liverpool have been cursed as far as defensive injuries are concerned - Henderson joining Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in the treatment room - but there are other factors to consider in their fall.

One is a lack of quality and depth in the Liverpool squad, certainly compared with runaway league leaders Manchester City, and the other is the remarkable drop-off in productivity from Klopp’s forward players.

For three years, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino have been, arguably, the most feared three-man forward line in European football. Now? Those six home games without a win have seen Liverpool score two goals, one of them a penalty in the humiliating 4-1 home defeat by City.

Clearly van Dijk’s passing and the loss of Henderson from midfield, with his necessary switch to defence, have been mitigating factors in the strikers’ demise.

But then, several chances came the way of the three forwards in the derby without Jordan Pickford, enjoying personal vindication after he was subjected to threats after injuring van Dijk in the first derby meeting, being beaten.

For a team that has known only dominance and success for at least the last three years, this is unchartered territory and, frankly, Klopp’s players appear to be struggling to adapt. Not that the Liverpool manager conceded that point.

"It’s no explanation to say that for three years we are really good and in the fourth it’s normal that we struggle,” he said. “We had some problems, you know them.

If you saw an attitude problem on the pitch today, for example, then you have to write that. If you didn’t see it then you cannot write it.

“We have to play but we have to force it as well. In the decisive moments we have to be calmer. We had a few situations where we had really good opportunities, and we didn’t finish them off. The only opportunity is to try and try and try again.”

They were certainly lacking defensive organisation in the way they conceded early to Richarlison and, late, to a dubious Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty.

In between, Everton, whose own form has left much to be desired in recent weeks, battled defensively to keep Liverpool at bay with defender Michael Keane and Pickford, in particular, outstanding. The scenes at the end, led by Everton legends Seamus Coleman and coach Duncan Ferguson spoke volumes.

“It was unbelievable to see scenes like that,” said Keane. “It has been very long, Seamus has been here for 11 or 12 years, Big Dunc as well. And I thought Jordan was outstanding. We've always known how good he is as a goalkeeper.

"He's obviously probably under a bit more pressure coming back here after what unfortunately happened in the home game but he has shown how mentally resilient he is and how good he is and we are really lucky to have someone like him.”

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson 8; Alexander-Arnold 6, Kabak 5, Henderson 6 (Phillips 29, 7), Robertson 5; Thiago 5 (Origi 87), Wijnaldum 6, Jones 5 (Shaqiri 63, 5; Salah 5, Firmino 6, Mane 7.

EVERTON (5-3-1-1): Pickford 9; Coleman 7, Holgate 8, Keane 8, Godfrey 7, Digne 6; Doucoure 6, Davies 7, Gomes 5 (Sigurdsson 58, 7); Rodriguez 7 (Calvert-Lewin 62, 7); Richarlison 8 (Iwobi 86).

Referee: C Kavanagh 6.