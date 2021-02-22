Danger Here: 'It’s not rocket surgery'

BT pundits Glenn Hoddle (left) and Steve McManaman both contribute to this week's Danger Here. Hoddle felt the Chelsea fouls against Southampton “aren’t late, someone just gets there before you.” 

OUT OF PLACE 

European tie displacement has caused havoc among the punditocracy. Liverpool overcame RB Leipzig in Budapest though Rio Ferdinand adjudged they had “done well to get a win in Romania”.

Meanwhile, Arsenal playing Benfica away in Rome then home in Athens convinced Damien Delaney to turn back the clock to simpler times:

“Arsenal will be confident back at Highbury.”

BRAIN DRAIN 

Heard on Sky Cricket’s coverage of the Pakistan Super League:

“You protect the long boundary and bowl across… it’s not rocket surgery.” 

PERSONAL GROOMING 

Niall Quinn reckons Porto’s high press… 

 “... unruffled Juve players’ feathers.” 

WORD OF HOD 

Pundits continued to rework the conventions of language for their own purposes:

Glenn Hoddle: “He’s beaten all hands down.” 

Trevor Sinclair: "He’s a big fish in a small bowl.” 

KNOW WHAT YOU MEAN 

Glenn Hoddle felt the Chelsea fouls against Southampton “aren’t late, someone just gets there before you.” 

Liane Sanderson: “I don’t think they underestimated him, they just didn’t realise how good he was.” 

Emily Brobyn: “This season it took us so long to hit the ground running.” 

SPARE CAPACITY 

Efan Ekoku doesn’t lack for storage vessels:

“He’s got an extra couple of cylinders in the tank.” 

WORD OF THE WEEK 

For when you’re a little nervous about the midfield battle, Talksport’s Ian Abraham has just the thing:

“Only a couple of early squirmishes…” 

MACCA CAN 

The visionary Steve McManaman:

“You see him here, out of shot at the bottom of the picture.” 

DAMBUSTERS 

Could Niall Quinn become the new Motty with his enthusiasm for war metaphors?

“They called that the Barnes Wallis effect in my day, the bouncing bomb.” 

MAKING A MEAL OF IT 

Never do a news bulletin on an empty stomach, John Jackson:

“His Spurs team beat Austrian side Hamburger 4-1.” 

A BAD WORKMAN 

Harsh words from Trevor Sinclair:

“Sit in, try and frustrate them, and if you’ve got tools like Harry Kane…” 

SEE YOU NEXT TUESDAY 

Even harsher words from Jim White to Simon Jordan:

“Did you ever fancy being a racing driver. I could see you doing that. You’re a bit of a James Hunt, if you don’t mind me saying so….” 

MORE THAN A PUNDIT 

Brian Kerr is translating himself these days:

"You can make up this word, they were outphysicalled, we'd say 'they were booted out of it’.” 

And has some pointers for the Barca finance team:

"They're gonna have to sell a few keyrings and pencil cases to clear that billion euro debt.” 

PUNBELIEVABLE JEFF 

Take a bow, Jim Proudfood:

“The Southampton defenders got sucked in by Hoever.” 

UNDER A SPELL 

Sam Matterface: “Sigurdson and Digne are both able to open a can of baked beans with their, ah, wands.” 

PAGE TURNER 

Alternative autobiographies with Trevor Sinclair. “When I was injured at QPR I started reading the Lance Armstrong, ‘It’s not about the book’.” 

