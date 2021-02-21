When will Man City need to get out of second gear?

Pep Guardiola must be starting to wonder when his Manchester City will be forced to move out of second gear.

As Arsenal became the latest side to fail to lay a glove on the league leaders, the ease with which City were able to wrap up the win, together with the evident strength in depth of Guardiola’s squad, only strengthened the view this could be the season City complete a clean sweep of honours.

There is little sense that this side is being stretched, that they are having to dig deep to eke out significant, campaign-defining victories.

Running on empty? You get the sense the petrol gauge has barely moved.

And when the City’s season steps up a notch this week with the return of the Champions League — a first leg meeting with Borussia Moenchengladbach in the last 16 looms on Wednesday — ahead of a congested March that includes the FA Cup quarter-final with Everton, the contributions of Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez, together with the sight of Sergio Aguero still waiting to return from the bench, reinforced the sense that this squad appears fresh enough to meet the challenges still to come.

There is no denying City’s dominance. An18th straight victory in all competitions was built on a 23rd clean sheet of the season and since they were beaten by Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur in November, they are unbeaten in 25 games, or 2250 minutes of match action. Remarkably, they have trailed for just 22 of those minutes when League Two Cheltenham Town briefly stirred hopes of an FA Cup shock.

In other words, City have largely been strolling and when Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Everton’s Richarlison managed to draw their sides level in recent games, Guardiola’s side quickly and emphatically snuffed out any threat they might falter.

Once again 10 points clear at the top of the table and, having trailed Liverpool by 18 points last season, now have a 19-point advantage over Jurgen Klopp’s side. A 37-point swing between the teams who dominated the previous two seasons is remarkable in itself.

Inevitably their reputation goes before them and Arsenal were guilty of showing the visitors too much respect at the Emirates Stadium before they briefly developed some belief towards the end of the first half.

By then, though, Mahrez and Sterling had combined to provide the decisive moment of the game with the Algerian again demonstrating his value to Guardiola’s squad.

Man City players celebrate after the final whistle.

Now in his third season since his £61m move from Leicester City, Mahrez has been largely overshadowed this season by the outstanding form of Phil Foden. He took centre stage last week, however, capping a fine display with an outstanding goal in the 3-1 victory over Everton and carried on where he had left off when City quickly took control of yesterday’s game.

Arsenal had been lifted by the return of Kieran Tierney but the left-back, making his first start in over a month after a calf injury, was unable to contain the winger after Mahrez had collected a cross-field ball before crossing for Sterling to head what turned out to be the match-winning goal.

Mahrez was a much-used outlet in the opening stages and while he was less involved later in the game, his contribution was significant. Foden watched from the bench, recharging his batteries and no doubt motivated having been handed another reminder of the level of competition in this squad.

De Bruyne’s return to the starting line for the first time since he suffered a hamstring injury last month was of course a major bonus for Guardiola. The presence of the Belgium midfielder takes this team to another level, but the fact is that without him, City have barely missed a beat.

The 29-year-old immediately made an impact, even if there were signs of ring-rustiness before the manager called time on De Bruyne’s afternoon after an hour. There was no need to make any excessive demands on the playmaker, no need to keep him involved when there was little threat of Arsenal forcing their way back into the game.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (right) is congratulated by manager Pep Guardiola after being substituted

Given the recent form of Ilkay Gundogan, the prospect of the two midfielders combining during the final weeks of the season is an enticing one.

Meanwhile, Aguero once again looked on. For the third successive game the Argentina forward was an unused substitute, and not given the opportunity to add to his 141 minutes of Premier League action during an injury-scarred season.

The debate over how City would cope without their main striker has long since been silenced but a fully fit Aguero obviously provides a valuable option even if it is now 13 months since he scored a league goal.

Guardiola knows his side’s apparently serene progress could be blown off course in an instance. Right now, though, the manager could hardly be more satisfied with his team’s progress.