Man City continue club's new normal with 18th win on the trot

Premier League: Arsenal 0 Man City 1

Manchester City are an unlikely source of comfort in uncertain times. One of the few things still predictable in football's most unpredictable season has been Pep Guardiola's side ascendancy to the Premier League title. They play great football and when they play well enough, they win – and this made it 18 in a row.

Just as constant has been their ability to put Arsenal in their place in recent years. Raheem Sterling's goal with less than two minutes on the clock was enough to extend City's record-breaking run, maintain their 10-point lead at the top of the table and deservedly so.

They could and should have won by more even though Arsenal eventually made a match of it. City have kept clean sheets in 15 of their 25 league matches to date, so opponents concede at their peril.

And Arsenal should know better than most to risk a slow start. In City's last three visits here they have now scored after two, three and two minutes respectively. Arsenal held on for 14 minutes in the match before that. They lost them all too.

The new normal? This was deja vu all over again!

Poignant, perhaps, that this match fell on the 15th anniversary of a Thierry Henry inspired Arsenal becoming the first English club to win away at Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium at a time when City were fighting to avoid relegation.

How times change.

Both teams made five changes from midweek action, with European ties in ahead mind. City got to Budapest for a Champions league tie 'away' tie against Borussia Monchengladbach while Arsenal 'host' Benfica in Rome following their 1-1 Europa draw last Thursday. This match showed, yet again, how Guardiola's squad is better and deeper.

City started so well they could have been in front even before Sterling's headed goal which came with little more than a minute gone. Riyad Mahrez, who had the ball and the Arsenal defence at his mercy, clipped a cross in form the left and every player in red watched the ball in fear run form the ball in fear to allow Sterling a free header and easy finish.

They proceeded to attack at will and left a reeling Arsenal side hoping for rare counter attack on the break.

Arsenal eventually improved and were still in the match while the margin was only one goal, but they only forced City keeper Ederson into one save in the entire match and ultimately got what they deserved.

Arsenal: Leno 6, Bellerin 6, Holding 6 (Luiz 82), Pablo Mari 6, Tierney 7, Elneny 6 (Ceballos 86), Xhaka 7, Saka 7, Odegaard 6 (Lacazette 73), Pepe 7 (Smith Rowe 73), Aubameyang 5.

Man City: Ederson 6, Joao Cancelo 6, Dias 7, Stones 8, Zinchenko 8, Bernardo Silva 7, Fernandinho 7, Gundogan 6, Mahrez 8, De Bruyne 8 (Jesus 63), Sterling 7.

Referee: Jonathan Moss 5