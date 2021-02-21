Leicester City take step closer to Champions League with win at Aston Villa

James Maddison put Brendan Rodgers' side ahead in the 19th minute before Harvey Barnes made it 2-0 four minutes later
Leicester City's Harvey Barnes (left) celebrates scoring their second goal of the game with teammate Youri Tielemans (right)

Sun, 21 Feb, 2021 - 16:06
Tim Nash

Premier League: Aston Villa 1 Leicester City 2 

Dominant Leicester City took another big step towards Champions League qualification after a deserved 2-1 win at Aston Villa.

James Maddison put Brendan Rodgers’ side ahead in the 19th minute before Harvey Barnes made it 2-0 four minutes later.

Bertrand Traoré pulled one back for Villa in the 48th minute, but without Jack Grealish through injury, Dean Smith’s side struggled to create chances and the result leaves second-placed Leicester six points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea.

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martínez 7; Elmohamady 5, Konsa 6, Mings 7, Targett 7; Douglas Luiz 6 (Sanson 81 mins, 6), McGinn 6; Traoré 7, Barkley 5 (Ramsey 76 mins, 6), El Ghazi 6 (Trézéguet 67 mins, 6); Watkins 6.

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel 7; Ricardo Pereira 8 (Amartey 76 mins, 6), Evans 7, Söyüncü 7, Thomas 7; Tielemans 8 (Choudhury 88 mins, 6), Ndidi 7; Castagne 7, Maddison 8 (Mendy 64 mins, 6), Barnes 8; Vardy 7.

Referee: M Oliver 7.

