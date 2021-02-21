Nicky Butt to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on bench as coaches forced to isolate

Nicky Butt will join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the Manchester United bench on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sun, 21 Feb, 2021 - 11:51
Carl Markham

Nicky Butt and Mark Dempsey will join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the Manchester United bench for Sunday’s match against Newcastle with some other members of the coaching staff in self-isolation, the club have announced.

Butt, a long-time team-mate of Solskjaer’s at Old Trafford during their playing days, is the club’s head of development.

Former United player Dempsey returned to the club in 2018 as part of Solskjaer’s staff, having previously worked with the Norwegian at Molde, and is now primarily working with the academy set-up.

The individuals in self-isolation are not being identified due to the privacy of medical information.

It is understood there are no concerns that any players will need to isolate and Sunday’s fixture, scheduled to kick off at 7pm at Old Trafford, will go ahead.

