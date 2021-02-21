Terrace Talk - Liverpool: Scratch the surface, and your sorrows start to come

This is the first time I’ve had to write about losing at home to Everton, in a column that’s now into its third decade. Please forgive the rustiness.

They say it’s only when you hit rock bottom that you can really bounce back. Of course, if you’ve dropped from a great height, be careful the impact doesn’t shatter you into tiny fragments. Welcome to Anfield 2021.

By some sort of historical voodoo, this defeat to a team vying (after a fashion) for a Champions League place has now become our nadir. Who can explain those 21 years of dominance, of rarely even being tested?

You can talk about and revel in the satisfaction of this era, but for at least 15 of those years I’ve absolutely loathed the fixture, fearing that now must be the dreaded end. Well, that time is here and it’s not so bad.

Coming as it does in the worst period of Liverpool’s modern history, in an empty Anfield that could house the pandemic dead three times over, in the dream-state travesty of current football… is that enough platitudinal deceits for you?

Humour is morbid, sick even. You’re alive, be grateful for that. It’s a low bar after all the magnificence of previous seasons, a stark reminder that sport is a rollercoaster, a distractive focal point for what are mostly humdrum lives devoid of excitement and importance.

Kipling’s “two imposters” line was never more pertinent than it is today.

Fitness is a convenient smokescreen. It’s practically impossible not to make it the whole story when yet another star drops in agony. I wasn’t aware of anything Phillips had done wrong and have been screaming for weeks for Henderson to return in midfield.

Everton's Richarlison (left) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring their side's first goal of the game. Picture: Phil Noble/PA Wire.

Seems a reduced, defensive, workload only kept him vertical a tad longer, so it probably wouldn’t have worked anyway. Scratch the surface, and your sorrows start to come. In battalions.

Our struggles are understandable. Everything’s “understandable” when you think about it, but if elite sport isn’t about resilience in the face of adversity, what is it?

Evertonians weren’t there to sing about us always being victims, but they’ll have had a field day with continual references to the wind. Even the elements are against us, a team can’t hope to play well when it’s blowy, waaaaah. The very definition of a fair-weather team. It was embarrassing.

Relief in Budapest against Leipzig was as short as short-term gets. If someone’s going to miss their chances and even set up a couple for you, of course you’re going to win.

It still might not be enough to prolong any spurious hope of this tarnished rainbow having a pot of gold at the end of it. Our current fragility means no cause is lost.

Playing on in Europe feels especially frivolous. If anything’s about travel and the fans, then surely it’s the Champions League? We’ll cling to this life-raft for as long as we can. Lord knows we won’t be in it next time.

Liverpool’s pitiful results do at least lift the blinkers on this spurious charade. Outsiders may revel in our changed tune, but last season it did kind of made sense to finish off something that was already 80% complete.

This time everything screams of money. They’ve paid for this and contracts must be fulfilled, on and greedily on.

It would be easier still to wallow in pettiness, that we’d been celebrating the end of a trophy drought while Everton have imaginary street parties for winning a game somewhere.

The penalty was ridiculous, the scrutiny of it cursory and arrogant.

I’ve had certain choice words for VAR and match officials edited out of several columns this season. Legalese, I suppose, so I won’t bother doing it again. Since the team’s given up, it feels comradely somehow to do the same.