Seamus Coleman: Derby win 'means a lot'. Klopp says Henderson injury 'not good' 

Seamus Coleman believes Everton's win at Anfield proves the Toffees' are no longer weighed down by the 'baggage' of many years of inferiority to their Merseyside neighbours.

Everton ended a 22-year wait for an Anfield win with a 2-0 victory which consigned Liverpool to their worst home league run in almost a century.

And the Republic of Ireland captain, who played the full game, told BBC Sport the victory 'means a lot'.

"It means a lot to us all, we are starting to get a bunch of players in the dressing room who are not tied down with that baggage. It's great for us, the fans and the Everton fans within the club. Delighted."

Coleman was quick to hand the credit to manager Carlo Ancelotti.

"When you have a world-class manager in the dugout, you fully believe in these games, he spoke about how he did for Napoli.

"Once you are part of this club, you know the history about winning here and the last time we won a cup. We need to tidy up a little bit when they come to Goodison Park, we are still working.

"The mindset has to change and it is, not to just be beating Liverpool but being successful in our own right. I keep saying it, on a day to day basis we have to be professional and believe in the process, We cannot turn it on and off like in the last few weeks."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp rued the poor defending that allowed Richarlison open the scoring in just the third minute.

He told Sky Sports: “The first goal which we have to defend better gave the direction of the game. It was unnecessary. There were plenty of good football moments so we did well from a creative point of view but we had to chase the game and were not clam enough.

“Everton defended deep and full of passion but there were still moments where we were completely free in the box but we didn’t finish.

“In the second half we changed formation a little because we wanted to cause them more problems. Immediately we had big chances. Sadio twice in the box and Bobby was twice in promising positions, so we had all these moments.

“The penalty was late and wasn’t really decisive so we don’t have to talk about that too much.

“We could talk about this for an hour in detail and you would realise what you were talking about would be 90% positive but 10% was not and we have to change 10% because it makes the difference result wise."

In yet another injury bulletin in a season filled with calamity on that front, Klopp revealed captain Jordan Henderson suffered a problem in "the region of his groin and abductor".

"It’s not good. It’s how it is. The rest we will know tomorrow."