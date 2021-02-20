Treaty United admitted to First Division but no place for Dublin County or Shamrock Rovers B

The FAI has opted to retain a 10-team First Division, with Treaty United claiming the last place for a campaign kicking off on March 26.

Two other entities, Shamrock Rovers reserves and Dublin County FC, were in the mix to feature, which would have expanded the second tier to 12 teams, but decisions over the past 24 hours ended their potential involvement for this year at least.

While Rovers succeeded in obtaining a licence from the independent assessment group to participate in the division – providing confirmation on their social media platforms on Saturday afternoon – it didn’t guarantee them entry.

The dilemma ultimately rested with the board of the FAI who met virtually today to adjudicate.

Given the rest of the First Division clubs only agreed to face the Hoops’ second string on the basis of the arrangement being for one-season only, the potential backlash from reneging on that vow proved decisive.

Rovers, led by new chairman Ciaran Medlar, will be very disappointed with the outcome, considering they deem the squad an integral link into their player development structure.

Dublin County were denied a licence. The newly-created venture, backed by US investors and fronted by Dennis Lukens, had met the majority of criteria such as finance and youth structures, only to encounter issues on Friday around their proposed home venue of Morton Stadium in Santry.

Treaty United will travel to face Bray Wanderers in the opening fixture on March 26. They had been titled TBC (to be confirmed) in the listings issued on February 8.

Treaty had initially sought to join the league last season, only to run into trademark complications associated with their name Limerick United. Pat O’Sullivan, owner of Limerick FC, also held the rights to that particular name.

Limerick had a presence in the League of Ireland in every season from 1937 until last year's absence.

A legal battle flared up between the FAI and Limerick FC over the club’s scope to apply for a license. With a Gardaí investigation into alleged historical match-fixing ongoing, the club have instead concentrated on their underage structures. They participated in the U15 and U17 national leagues of 2020, intending to add U14 and U19 sides in this year’s versions, due to kick off in April.

Their former manager Tommy Barrett is now at the helm of Treaty and has confirmed the initial policy will be to assemble a squad on amateur terms. The club, led by former County Manager Conn Murray, will be based at Markets Field, where their women’s side will also play their home games for the second season running.

The FAI have tonight confirmed the composition of both the Premier and First Division.

“On receipt earlier today of the National League Executive Committee (NLEC) recommendation that the First Division comprises of 10 teams, the FAI Board then took its decision this afternoon,” they said in a statement.

SSE AIRTRICITY PREMIER DIVISION: Bohemian FC, Derry City, Drogheda United, Dundalk, Finn Harps, Longford Town, Shamrock Rovers, Sligo Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic, Waterford FC.

SSE AIRTRICITY FIRST DIVISION: Athlone Town, Bray Wanderers, Cabinteely, Cobh Ramblers, Cork City, Galway United, Shelbourne, Treaty United, UCD AFC, Wexford FC.