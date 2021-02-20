Everton end Anfield hoodoo as Reds slump continues

Premier League: Liverpool 0 Everton 2

Jurgen Klopp saw Liverpool lose a fourth consecutive home league game for the first time since 1923 after goals from Richarlison and a Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty completed a stunning derby win.

It was Everton’s first win at Anfield in 22 years and personal vindication for Everton keeper Jordan Pickford who became the most hated man in the red half of Merseyside for his role in Virgil van Dijk’s injury in the first derby meeting between the clubs in October.

To add to Klopp’s misery, in a season that will be remembered for a long list of injuries to his central defenders, he lost yet another last night when Jordan Henderson limped off with a groin problem after half an hour.

Richarlison struck with less then three minutes gone although poor defensive headers, by Thiago Alcantara and Ozan Kabak, contributed to the hosts' downfall.

They allowed Abdoulaye Doucoure to find James Rodriguez for a brilliant pass inside Kabak that Richarlison raced onto and placed past the diving Alisson.

It was a stunning start but at least Klopp had the consolation of having nearly the entire game in which his team could find a goal although it quickly became apparent that would be no simple matter.

Pickford, of course, has been reviled in Liverpool eyes since the first derby meeting in October when his crude challenge on van Dijk put the Dutchman out for the season.

But if that history - and the gale-force conditions - were a test for the England keeper, he quickly showed he was up to it.

In quick succession, Pickford produced fingertip saves to deny Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold and, as the home side increased the pressure after the interval, he made a particularly well-timed stop at the feet of Mo Salah.

Sadio Mane also had a sight of goal with a couple of headers that failed to test Pickford early in the second half although there was little to worry Alisson, himself under pressure after some poor recent performances, in the other goal.

The Brazilian was well-placed to keep out a flying Seamus Coleman header in the first half, from Lucas Digne’s cross, but having scored first, Everton were content to soak up the pressure.

They also hit Liverpool on the break and in the 81st minute a Tom Davies pass allowed Richarlison to send Dominic Calvert-Lewin clear who after Alisson saved well from his first shot, was brought down by Alexander-Arnold.

Everton substitute Sigurdsson’s well-placed kick flew just inside the lefty-hand post to clinch the win and move his team level on points with their neighbours.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 8; Alexander-Arnold 6, Kabak 5, Henderson 6 (Phillips 29, 7), Robertson 5; Thiago 5 (Origi 87), Wijnaldum 6, Jones 5 (Shaqiri 63, 5; Salah 5, Firmino 6, Mane 7.

Subs (not used): Keita, Adrian, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Davies, N Williams

Everton (5-3-1-1): Pickford 9; Coleman 7, Holgate 8, Keane 8, Godfrey 7, Digne 6; Doucoure 6, Davies 7, Gomes 5 (Sigurdsson 58, 7); Rodriguez 7 (Calvert-Lewin 62, 7); Richarlison 8 (Iwobi 86).

Subs (not used): Allan, King, Nkounkou, Bernard, Olsen, Onyango.

Referee: C Kavanagh 6