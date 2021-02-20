'We demand 100%' - Tuchel unhappy with Hudson-Odoi attitude as sub subbed  

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel substituted Callum Hudson-Odoi just 30 minutes after his introduction as a second-half sub against Southampton.

The German was unhappy with the English international's application as Chelsea struggled to break down a Southampton side which looked content to settle for a point in a game that finished 1-1.

"We brought in Hudson but with Hudson I was not happy with the energy and attitude in counter-pressing," Tuchel told BT Sport. "So we decided to take him off again because we demand a lot.

"We demand 100% and I had a feeling he was not right in this shape where he can help us. It's a decision for today, it's a hard decision I know for the player to come on and off. But tomorrow it's forgotten and he has all possibility to start against Atletico."

Chelsea face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Hudson-Odoi had replaced Tammy Abraham at half-time and Tuchel wasn't happy with his display either.

"It was not from injury, it was hard for him to show his quality. He could not put his stamp on this game."

"We were very good in the first 80 metres of the pitch but the last 20 I was not happy," he added.

Chelsea goalscorer Mason Mount added: "We had a lot of control in the first half. We spoke at half-time. We didn't create enough in the final third. It was poor.

"They had one chance and scored, they caught us off guard."