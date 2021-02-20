Chelsea miss chance as Saints hang on to stop the rot

Premier League: Southampton 1 Chelsea 1

THOMAS Tuchel remains unbeaten since taking charge at Stamford Bridge but it took a Mason Mount penalty to secure a point at St Mary’s Stadium after Chelsea had been forced to recover after falling behind to Takumi Minamino’s excellent opening goal.

Tuchel’s arrival has had an immediate impact and his side came into this game on the back of five straight wins that had lifted the Blues up from ninth to fourth place.

On this occasion, though, the manager was left frustrated following an underwhelming display from his team who struggled to create clear openings despite dominating long periods of possession. They will certainly have to show more threat in front of goal if they are to make progress when they face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

For Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, though, a point brought considerable relief as his side halted an alarming run of six successive league defeats. Had Jannik Vestergaard directed a second-half header a couple of inches lower, they might have been celebrating victory.

"A draw for us is like a win today," admitted Hasenhuttl, but Tuchel was less satisfied, admitting it was a missed opportunity.

"Clearly yes. We had chances and possibilities to take another win. We were very good in the first 80 metres of the pitch but the last 20 I was not happy," he told BT Sport.

Southampton (3-4-3): McCarthy 6; Bednarek 7, Vestergaard 8, Salisu 7; Djenepo 6, Romeu 7, Ward-Prowse 6, Bertrand 6; Ings 6 (Adams 85, 6), Redmond 7 (N’Lundulu 90), Minamino 7 (Tella 76, 6)

Substitutes: Forster, Stephens, Ramsay, Ferry, Jankewitz, Chauke.

Chelsea (3-4-3): Mendy 6; Azpilicueta 6, Zouma 7, Rudiger 6; James 6, Kante 7, Kovacic 6 (Ziyech 76, 6), Alonso 6; Mount 7, Abraham 5 (Hudson-Odoi 46, 5; Jorginho 76,6), Werner 6.

Substitutes: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Chilwell, Emerson, Gilmour, Giroud.

Referee: Anthony Taylor 6