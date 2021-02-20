Dragan Stojkovic to take over as Serbia boss before qualifier with Ireland

Stojković was a long-time captain of the Yugoslavia national team
This photo taken on October 19, 2019 shows Dragan Stojkovic, head coach of Guangzhou R&F,

Sat, 20 Feb, 2021 - 13:52

Serbia will have Dragan Stojkovic in place as manager for next month's World Cup qualifier with the Republic of Ireland.

Stojkovic succeeds Ljubisa Tumbakovic who was sacked after failure to qualify for the European Championships. 

Marko Pantelic, the deputy head of the Serbian Football Federation, told the Tanjug news agency that Stojkovic's appointment would be confirmed next week.

"The deal has been struck, Dragan Stojkovic is the new head coach of Serbia's national team."

Stojković was a long-time captain of the Yugoslavia national team and regarded among the finest players in Yugoslav and Serbia football history. he signed for Marseilles in 1990 from Red Star Belgrade, before later playing under Arsene Wenger at Nagoya Grampus Eight in Japan.

He later served as president of Red Star, before returning to coaching with Nagoya Grampus and Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F.

Stojkovic's first task will be to select a squad to face Stephen Kenny's Ireland for the March 24th qualifier in Belgrade.

