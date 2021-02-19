Bizarre own goal sees Wolves scavenge win

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Leeds United 0

Well it might not have been the goalfest that Leeds United have become renowned for this season, but this match was settled by a bizarre goal.

With Leeds’ 12 Premier League away games before this game this season having yielded 50 goals, we were expecting to be entertained at Molineux – and we weren’t disappointed.

But instead of the expected avalanche of goals, the game will ultimately be remembered for the 64th minute effort that saw Adama Traore’s tremendous shot that hit the post then unlucky Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

It gave Wolverhampton Wanderers back-to-back victories for the first time since October and lifted them a point above their opponents.

In truth, it was no more than Wolves deserved as they not only matched Leeds’ high energy and high tempo football, but created more chances.

In Pedro Neto, they have a player on top form and the Portuguese forward, who scored a superb winner at Southampton last weekend, was looking to continue that impressive streak.

Unusually for Wolves – normally such slow starters in the Premier League and without the opening goal in their previous 14 fixtures – they made the better start and threatened the Leeds goal several times in the early stages.

They had the first sniff of goal when Nelson Semedo’s snapshot was held by Meslier.

Then Neto’s dipping shot was tipped over the bar by Meslier after punishing some dallying on the ball by Liam Cooper.

Cooper tried to atone when he got his head to Ralphinha’s free kick but he could only nod it straight at Rui Patricio in the Wolves goal.

Neto was looking to cause Leeds all sorts of problems and he dragged a left footed effort wide soon after.

Leeds being the basketball-type team they are, they soon hit back.

Max Klich drilled a cross against the upright from a ridiculous angle, Pascal Struijk’s follow-up volley was parried by Patricio on the line, then Tyler Roberts curled wide from distance from the loose ball.

Wolves returned to the attack and Semedo, put clean through by Neto, fired straight at Meslier in a one on one.

With both teams committed to attack, Semedo in particular was enjoying plenty of action.

The former Barcelona man popped up again in a dangerous position only for Meslier to parry his effort after Willian Jose fed him as he sped in from the right.

But Ralphinha reminded Wolves of the threat Leeds posed when he dragged a low, angled deflected effort wide after a poor square header by Ruben Neves.

It was a highly entertaining first half but there was a different emphasis following the restart.

Leeds seemed to be preserving their energy by sitting back, while Wolves were happy to keep possession as they probed for an opening.

Neves had the first effort of the second period as his long-range drive swerved away from the upright and flew wide.

When Leeds did emerge as an attacking force, Conor Coady just got to Luke Ayling’s cross ahead of Raphinha to concede a corner.

Leeds went desperately close to breaking the deadlock in the 63rd minute.

A superb curling free kick from Raphinha was met by the head of Cooper.

Such was the pace on the ball that had it landed either side of Patricio, it would have been a goal but luckily for the goalkeeper, the header flew straight at him.

But the danger wasn’t over and Patrick Bamford’s header was blocked on the line as Wolves smuggled the ball clear.

Almost immediately, Wolves broke away and scored.

Traore dug out a tremendous shot that smacked against the post and the ball hit Meslier before trickling into the net.

It might have been a lucky strike but it was just about deserved from Wolves on the balance of play.

Leeds had the ball in the net in the 78th minute but any celebrations were immediately cut short following Bamford’s emphatic strike as the striker was ruled offside, VAR confirming the referee’s assistant was correct.

Leeds went desperately close to an equaliser at the death.

Former Wolves winger Helder Costa’s shot from point-blank range was superbly blocked by Patricio’s legs, then the Portugal No 1 tipped Bamford’s header wide, denying the much-travelled striker a ninth away goal out of 13 this season.

But Wolves held on for a deserved win, their third in four games and fifth in a row against Leeds denying the Y,orkshiremen a 200th Premier League win.

Wolverhampton (3-4-3): Patricio 8; Dendoncker 7, Coady 8, Saiss 67 Semedo 8, Neves 7, Moutinho 7, Jonny 7 (Marçal 60 mins, 6, Aït-Nouri 82 mins, 6); Traore 6, Jose 6 (Silva 87 mins, 6), Neto 8.

Leeds United (4-3-3): Meslier 8; Ayling 6, Struijk 6, Cooper 7, Dallas; Klich 6 (Alioski 81 mins 6), Raphinha 8, Shackleton 67 (P Hernández 66 mins, 6), Roberts 6, Harrison 6 (Hélder Costa 81 mins 6); Bamford 6.

Referee: D Coote