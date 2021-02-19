John Egan out of World Cup qualifiers

The Sheffield Utd star faces an eight week lay-off as he recovers from surgery on a dislocated toe.
Sheffield United's John Egan receives treatment for his injury.

Fri, 19 Feb, 2021 - 11:31
Colm O’Connor

Republic of Ireland defender John Egan has been ruled out of next month's World Cup qualifiers.

He will now miss the Republic's first World Cup 2022 qualifiers against Serbia (March 24) and the meeting with Luxemburg three days later (March 27).

The Cork man sustained the injury following a collision with Jesse Lingard in Monday night's Premier League game against West Ham. 

United boss Chris Wilder described the injury as 'serious' in the aftermath of the game and this morning confirmed that the Cork man is out of football for two months.

"He needs an operation on a dislocated toe," Wilder revealed. 

"It's a situation where John's gone to block a shot and we knew he was in trouble straightaway. It’s a big blow to lose him for eight weeks.

"I do feel we’ve been cursed with injuries. I feel for the medical staff, they’ve been outstanding for two or three years.

"We've had big injuries that have hurt us, there was talk about overplaying and muscle injuries but we’ve had few of them. We’ve had John Fleck falling and breaking his back, Jack O’Connell colliding with Dean Henderson, Oli McBurnie falling and hurting his shoulder and now John Egan hurting himself making a tackle."

