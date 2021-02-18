Cork City Women announce tasty sponsorship deal

One of Cork's great fast food institutions - and a favourite of U2 - will add some salt and spice to Cork City's women's campaign this season.

Jackie Lennox Chip Shop has this afternoon been unveiled as the premier sponsor of City's women's team in a three year deal.

The partnership will see the name of Jackie Lennox Chip Shop adorn the front of the women’s first team jerseys, along with signage at Turner’s Cross and programme advertising.

Brian Lennox, a former Cork City FC chairman, said: “We are delighted to be coming on board as the premier sponsor of the women’s team, and to continue our long association with football in Cork.

"The women’s team had a tremendous year last year, reaching the cup final, and, with a young and talented squad, we are looking forward to 2021 being an even better year for the team. We look forward to supporting the players and staff of the team over the next three years and wish them the very best of luck for the season ahead."

Cork City FC's commercial manager Paul Deasy said the suppot is most welcome: “This is another fantastic development on the commercial front. Everyone knows the huge support that Jackie Lennox’s and, in particular, Brian Lennox has given to the club over many years and this is another symbol of that. To show that level of commitment over the next three years to the women’s team in difficult times says it all about Brian and his family. This support will help the women’s team continue to go from strength to strength over the coming years”.