Racist abuse towards footballers the game’s biggest problem – Arsenal CEO

Racist abuse towards footballers the game’s biggest problem – Arsenal CEO

Reece James, Marcus Rashford and Lauren James have all received abuse on social media (Rui Vieira/Martin Rickett/PA)

Thu, 18 Feb, 2021 - 11:54
Philip Duncan

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham has described social media abuse to black players as the “biggest problem” in football and says its impact “cannot be underestimated”.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Lauren James and Chelsea full-back Reece James – Lauren’s brother – are among the footballers targeted by racist abuse recently.

Venkatesham said that online racism is becoming normalised and added that he is “worried about the path we are heading on” if progress is not made.

Speaking at Thursday’s Financial Times’ Business of Football summit, Venkatesham said: “The abuse of so many of our black footballers on social channels is probably and possibly the biggest problem we have in the game at the moment.

“Footballers, referees and officials are all human beings and have feelings like anybody else, and we really cannot underestimate the impact that social media abuse can have on an individual.

“Football, the players, and social media companies need to come together to solve this because this is a moment in time.

“If we don’t make positive progress I really, really worry about the path we are heading on.”

More in this section

Arsenal v Burnley - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Arteta refuses to confirm whether Aubameyang broke rules by getting tattoo
Burnley v Fulham - Premier League - Turf Moor Fulham miss chance in relegation scrap after being pegged back by Burnley
Bournemouth keen on hiring Thierry Henry as new manager, reports claim Bournemouth keen on hiring Thierry Henry as new manager, reports claim
racismpa-sourceplace: uk
Celtic v Aberdeen - Scottish Premiership - Celtic Park

David Turnbull goal continues Celtic’s winning run

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up