Confident Man City stretch Premier League lead to 10 points

Everton 1 (Richarlison 38) Man City 3 (Foden 32, Mahrez 63, Silva 77)

Pep Guardiola will not admit it of course but his record-breaking Manchester City team are heading to their third Premier League title in four seasons.

Goals by Phil Foden, Riyhad Mahrez, and Bernardo Silva saw them sweep aside Everton to chalk up earned their 17th successive win in all competitions.

It stretched their lead at the top of the table to 10 points — with only 14 games left to play — and if they carry on playing with class, confidence, and assurance they showed at Goodison Park no team is going to catch them.

The victory gave City yet another record — they are the first team in top-flight history to win their first 10 games of a calendar year. Bolton in 1906 and Manchester United (2009) had jointly held the record with nine.

In a unpredictable season, when all their title rivals have been undermined by inconsistency, City have been the one constant.

Their unbeaten run in all competitions now stretches back 24 games to the 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on November 21. And the last time they failed to win a game was on December 15 when West Brom surprisingly held them to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad.

Since then City have been imperious and it would take a brave — or foolish — man to bet against them wresting the championship back from Liverpool.

And the odds on them completing domestic treble for the second time in three years are shortening by the week while on this form a first Champions League title, and therefore a quadruple, cannot be out of the question either.

Ominously for their rivals both at home and in Europe, last night also saw the return from injury of their world-class playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who got some minutes under his belt once City took a 3-1 lead.

Not that they have missed De Bruyne too much. Their squad is so strong that whoever drops out, there is someone of equal quality to replace him.

Last night their man of the moment Ilkay Gundogan — who has hit so many vital goals from midfield in recent weeks — was missing with a groin strain but nothing seems to bother City.

When asked in a pre-match interview how his team could beat City, Carlo Ancelotti said: “You need a good attitude and to defend well! They are always going to have more possession than us.” It wasn’t rocket science but the experienced Italian was spot on. Everton defended well, their spirit was good but they were outclassed.

City duly dominated from the kick-off and Joao Cancelo — the full-back who spends most of his time in midfield — showed their intent as early as the second minute buy surging forward to force a save from Jordan Pickford with a powerful shot.

The only surprise was that City had to wait until the 32nd minute to take the lead.

Mahrez’s cross was headed out by Michael Keane but only as far as Foden who showed he can score with his right foot as well as his more favoured left — although his strike took a deflection off Seamus Coleman, an early replacement for the injured Yerry Mina, with Pickford already diving the wrong way.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford appears dejected as City's winning run continues. Picture: Michael Regan

Everton showed a lot more energy than in the flat performance in the defeat to Fulham but it was still a surprise that they equalised just six minutes later.

A slick move down the right ended with Coleman picking out the unmarked Lucas Digne on the other side of the penalty area. His first time shot, beat Ederson and struck the inside of the post before rebounding on to the thigh of Richarlison — who was standing barely a yard out — and into the empty net.

The goal only served to strengthen City’s resolve rather than give Everton any encouragement.

The second half followed a similar pattern with City dominating possession and carving out chances at will.

Pickford made saves from Silva and Mahrez while Rodri sent a header a yard wide.

But a goal had to come and when it did in the 63rd minute was a superb effort from Mahrez, who had troubled Everton all night.

Silva’s pass gave the former Leicester star some space on the edge of the penalty area from where he curled a left foot shot beyond Pickford and into the net via the inside of the far post.

Silva wrapped it up with an almost identical goal after 77 minutes. Walker, Mahrez and Jesus combined down the right to set up the little Portuguese who beat Pickford with a shot from the edge of the area.

These two teams meet in the return at the Etihad on the final day of the season on May 23.

It will be a surprise if City have not sealed the championship several weeks before then.

Everton (4-2-3-1): Pickford 7; Holgate 6, Mina 5 (Coleman 18, 6), Keane 7, Godfrey 7; Doucoure 6, Davies 6 (Rodriguez 68, 5); Iwobi 4 (King 68, 5), Sigurdsson 5, Digne 6; Richarlison 7.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Walker 7, Dias 7, Laporte 7, Cancelo 8; Silva 8, Rodri 7 (Fabinho 90), Foden 8; Mahrez 8, Jesus 7, Sterling 7 (De Bruyne 79, 6).

Referee: Andre Marriner.