Alex Ferguson: My biggest fear after brain haemorrhage was losing my memory

‘Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In’ was directed by his son Jason
Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In. Picture: Mirrorpix

Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 15:01
PA

Alex Ferguson says his biggest fear after suffering a brain haemorrhage three years ago was losing his memory.

The former Manchester United manager makes the admission in a new documentary ‘Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In’, which will be in cinemas from May 27 and available on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom and Ireland two days later.

The film, directed by his son Jason, sees Ferguson recount the most important stories of his life, both in and out of football, to his son at a time when he was aware his memory might desert him.

Ferguson said: “Losing my memory was my biggest fear when I suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2018.

“In the making of this film I was able to revisit the most important moments of my life, good and bad.

“Having my son Jason direct this film has ensured an honest and intimate account.” 

Including exclusive and previously unseen archive footage as well as testimonies from his wife Lady Cathy and three sons, Ferguson recalls his own playing career and 35 years of managerial success at Aberdeen and United.

Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs, Gordon Strachan, and Archie Knox are among those to feature in the film.

