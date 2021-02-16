Mo Salah and Sadio Mane strike as Liverpool secure comfortable win in Budapest

RB Leipzig 0 Liverpool 2

In an away tie that was not an away tie, in this season unlike any other, Liverpool at least learned last night that they can still rely on two old faithfuls, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, as their goals granted Jurgen Klopp a stranglehold on this last 16 Champions League tie.

The pair were on the mark within the space of five minutes early in the second half against German opponents in a game relocated to neutral Budapest due to travel restrictions across Europe.

Klopp’s team, of course, had come into the game with their season in tatters, losers of three straight games, five of their last seven, and with the Champions League as their last realistic hope of wining silverware this season.

For all their problems, that target does not look too far-fetched this morning, based on the way Liverpool won the first leg even if they were assisted considerably by Leipzig’s defence.

After 53 minutes it was a woeful misplaced back-pass from Marcelo Sabitzer which was pounced upon by Salah who sped away from Lukas Klostermann and beat the Leipzig keeper with an ice-cool finish from 12 yards.

Leipzig’s lauded young coach Julian Nagelsmann was still presuambly shaking his head at that error when Curtis Jones’s long ball was misjudged miserably by Nordi Mukiele gifting Mane a clean run on goal and an invitation to finish which the striker did not waste.

This added to what was certainly a bright and confident start from Liverpool, a far cry from their recent fall from domestic grace, although they had to survive the Germans almost scoring from the first attack of the tie.

Former Manchester City left-back Angelino delivered an inviting near-post cross which was met by Dani Olmo’s brilliant header that rebounded against the foot of Alisson’s post.

But that was a rare moment of concern for Liverpool who looked a lot more like the team that has reached two of the last three Champions League finals rather than the one currently nose-diving down the Premier League.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring his side's second goal. Picture: Laszlo Balogh

That form had led to rumours, as recently as the weekend, that Klopp was considering his future and looking at a possible leave of absence following the recent death of his mother.

Klopp moved to quickly, and eloquently, quash those rumours in the pre-match press conference and, perhaps inspired by their managers words, his players showed equal defiance and a return to flashes of their old form.

In fact, Roberto Firmino had the ball in the net after 36 minutes, diving to head in Mane’s pull back only for the eagle-eyed officials to have spotted, correctly as replays showed, that the ball had gone out of play.

But a Liverpool lead would have been fully merited and five minutes earlier, Andy Robertson had almost snatched an outrageous opening goal from fully 40 yards.

Robertson’s through ball was chased by Mane, and sent Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi sprinting impressively from his area to clear. But the ball only reached the Liverpool left-back who, having spotted the keeper off his line, chipped the ball from long range over his head and onto the roof of the goal.

But the tone for that Liverpool dominance had been set early by Salah, scorer now of 24 goals for Klopp this season despite Liverpool’s loss of form.

They were helped by a shaky display from Leipzig’s highly-rated defender Dayot Upamecano who was making an art form out of giving the ball away unnecessarily in dangerous positions.

In the 14th minute, the French international was beaten by the pacy Salah who chased onto Trent Alexander-Arnold’s through pass and tried to chip Gulacsi who did well to make himself an imposing shape and block with his chest.

Firmino followed up by firing the loose ball into the side netting and, minutes later, it was the Brazilian whose cross picked out Mane in the German team’s area with the Liverpool man heading over, under pressure from a marker.

But this was an encouraging statement from Liverpool who, of course, exited last season’s competition at this stage against Atletico Madrid, in one of the last games played before the Coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Liverpool's Curtis Jones challenges for the ball with Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku

Liverpool effectively lost that tie after just four minutes of the first leg in Spain, when they conceded that game’s only goal, and they were in no mood to suffer a similar fate.

But, of course, this is a Liverpool team still coping with their problems, not least of all the absence of a seemingly endless string of central defenders and it was one of their stand-ins, Jordan Henderson, who was badly exposed in the first minute of the second half.

He was beaten to Olmo’s expert pass by the lively Christopher Nkunku who raced through and was denied by a great block by Alisson. After some highly questionable performances, the Brazilian keeper was making amends.

How important that save looked a few minutes later when Salah and Mane pounced on horrendous errors by the Germans with the tie’s goal chances ending on a poor shot wide from Leipzig substitute Hwang Hee-Chan.

Leipzig (3-1-4-2): Gulacsi 7; Mukiele 5 (Orban 64, 6), Upamecano 5, Klostermann 5; Kampl 5 (Hwang 73, 5); Adams 6, Sabitzer 5, Haidara 5 (Poulsen 64, 6), Angelino 8; Olmo 7, Nkunku 7.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 7; Alexander-Arnold 8, Kabak 6, Henderson 6, Robertson 7; Jones 7, Wijnaldum 6, Thiago 5 (Oxlade-Chamberlain 72, 6); Salah 9 (N Williams 90), Firmino 6 (Shaqiri 72, 6), Mane 8.

Referee: S Vincic (Slovenia) 8