Shane Duffy: I'll prove my doubters wrong

'The satisfaction of going to prove people wrong is good so I’m happy, I still feel I have a lot more in me to go and prove people wrong again,' Shane Duffy told the Bred A Blue podcast
Celtic's Shane Duffy has had a difficult time since joining on loan from Brighton. Picture: Andrew Milligan

Tue, 16 Feb, 2021 - 18:30
Joel Slattery

Republic of Ireland international Shane Duffy has pled to "prove people wrong" after enduring a difficult time at Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

The Parkhead club's aspirations of a remarkable 10th league title in a row have all but evaporated as they sit 18 points behind leaders Rangers.

Duffy, on loan from Brighton, has come in some heavy criticism after a number of costly errors saw his side regularly drop points.

The defender says he has proved his doubters wrong before - and will do so again.

"If you asked me 10 years ago I probably wouldn’t have believed the career I’ve gone on and had," Duffy told the Bred A Blue podcast. "I’m proud of myself for digging in there, especially when a lot of people doubt you.

"The satisfaction of going to prove people wrong is good so I’m happy, I still feel I have a lot more in me to go and prove people wrong again.

"I’ve had a bit of a sticky patch at the minute which happens to a lot of footballers.

"I feel I have the right mentality to get through it and as I said, I want to prove people wrong again and go and kick on again."

