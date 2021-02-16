David Alaba confirms he will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season

David Alaba confirms he will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season

David Alaba (centre) will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season. Photo: Adam Davy/PA

Tue, 16 Feb, 2021 - 15:05
David Alaba has announced he will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has spent the last decade with the Bundesliga champions and played a key role in their Champions League success in August.

After discussions with the club over a new deal, the Austria international has decided against extending his current terms and will become a free agent in the summer.

In a press conference, Alaba said: “I have made the decision to leave Bayern at the end of this season and try something new.

“It obviously wasn’t an easy decision – I’ve been here for 13 years and the club means a lot to me.

“I haven’t decided where I’m going next.” 

Alaba, linked with a move to Real Madrid, started his career with Austria Wien before he made the move to Germany in 2008.

During a glittering spell at the Allianz Arena, he has won 24 trophies and Bayern remain on course to secure another Bundesliga title this season while they have progressed into the Champions League knockout stage.

