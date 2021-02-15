FAI condemns online abuse of James McClean as family opens up about daily threats

The FAI has condemned the online abuse targeted at James McClean after his wife, Erin, spoke out about the daily threats their family has to endure.

McClean shared a screenshot of a threat sent to him on Instagram this weekend, asking "(is) being abused for being Irish and anti-Irish abuse acceptable?"

The Republic of Ireland and Stoke City winger has been the subject of abuse in the stands and online throughout his career in England, comparing the lack of outcry with the rightful coverage given to other cases of social media abuse in recent weeks.

Erin McClean today opened up about the abuse aimed at James and their three children, both online and on the streets.

"There isn't a day that goes by that either one of us don't receive a message of some sort, whether it be a threat or else telling us to get the f*** out of England," she wrote on social media.

"And to be honest it's gotten to the point where it doesn't affect us... However, we have three very young children who are now at an age where they know and understand these things being said.

"Of course, we have tried as hard as possible to keep them away from it all but there has been times where we are out shopping and there are people making remarks towards James in front of the kids.

"What we cannot accept is threatening our family home and our children's lives. They don't deserve this.

"Why should we have to read messages like that daily for almost a decade.

"We've been spat at, shouted at, nights out have been ruined by people making remarks towards him. I even remember once someone threatened him saying they were taking a gun with them to a certain match and I can still remember watching that match in absolute fear on the TV.

"Every single day I'm online, I'm seeing support of those who have been abused online by the big media outlets and rightly so. But for James it always seems the media (except a select few) shy away from speaking up for him and have always bashed him when he's done anything."

She continued: "The internet is a scary place and anyone can write a threat to someone, my concern is if only one of these people throughout the years really meant it.

"What happened to being kind? It only works when it suits a specific narrative. Some people can only take so much abuse given towards them and so many unnecessary and tragic things have happened in recent years from people on the receiving end.

"We're lucky we can see past it and we have some of the best support from family, friends, and strangers."

Watching him deal with this his entire career, so just having my say after 9 years of constant abuse. pic.twitter.com/5nEyujhpZw — Erin McClean (@Erineyy) February 15, 2021

The FAI later publicly stated its support for James McClean and says they have reached out to him personally.

"The FAI remains committed to safeguarding all of our players against any form of abuse on any social media platform," said CEO Jonathan Hill.

"To abuse or threaten James or any player because of his nationality should not be tolerated by society. Unfortunately, such behaviour is all too common now on social media.

"Only last week we commended the stance taken by English football against the abuse of footballers across all social media channels and we are examining how best we can take a similar stance."

Des Tomlinson, the FAI's Intercultural Programme National Co-ordinator, is leading the development of new racism and discrimination policies which will be presented to their board in the coming weeks.

"The latest incident involving James and his family highlights how important this work is and why football needs to take action," said Tomlinson.

"In recent times many of our players have been victims of social media abuse, hate speech, and threats, including Jonathan Afolabi, Cyrus Christie, and James. It is not acceptable and I will assure James of our full support as he deals with this."