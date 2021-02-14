David O’Leary among the new faces to join Cobh Ramblers ahead of First Division campaign

After a sixth-place finish last term, Stuart Ashton's side have added reinforcements ahead of the new season
Cobh Ramblers manager Stuart Ashton has bolstered his squad ahead of the season opener against Cork City. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sun, 14 Feb, 2021 - 15:39
Joel Slattery

Cobh Ramblers have made four signings over the weekend as they prepare for the First Division campaign.

After a sixth-place finish last term, Stuart Ashton's side have added reinforcements ahead of the new season, which is due to commence next month with a trip to Turner's Cross to take on Cork City.

One of the new signings for the 2021 campaign is former City and Waterford midfielder David O’Leary.

O'Leary, who has also played for Limerick, Galway United, Shelbourne and most recently Avondale United, is looking to help Ramblers make the breakthrough and earn a play-off berth this season.

“I’m delighted to be here," O'Leary said. "When Stuart Ashton got onto me a few weeks back, it was nice knowing that there would be football ahead. I’ve played at League of Ireland level before so it’s good to get back to it.

“I started off as a box to box midfielder but I’ve play a bit more of a deeper role now. Whatever Stu asks me to do I’m happy to do that. The club has been on the been on the border of getting to play-offs in recent years and if I can contribute to going that one step further then it will be a good year.”

O'Leary joins Cian Murphy, Jake Hegarty and James McCarthy in signing for the club this weekend.

