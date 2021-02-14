Terrace Talk: Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp’s humanity made him. Don’t judge him now

Many of us are now waiting for the moment we have a full ground and a full squad before we pass anything as puerile as judgment on the team and the manager.

“Didn’t you say something like that last week?” Probably. Get used to it, because you’re going to read an awful lot of repetition in the coming weeks. There will need to be a change in our situation before anything different gets written.

So what happened to your mentality monsters then, sneer the multitude. Good question. I don’t have the answer, apart from suggesting you do something anatomically painful to yourself with a cactus. Sideways, preferably.

As for explaining the collapse, they’re the same reasons everyone’s regurgitated for the last few months. They’ve lost their impact, certainly, but why it’s become less persuasive you’d have to ask others. People get bored, I guess, or they’re just petty.

Saturday’s “shock” result, third beating fourth at home being a shock apparently, had influential outside factors. Referees and VAR played their part, as on several other occasions this season.

At 1-0 they searched despairingly for reasons to give a pen. When that failed, they pretended offside wasn’t offside.

And, of course, injuries happened, before and during. That doesn’t excuse what came later.

No-one’s listening anymore. Fitness is a key part of the job, especially for this manager. We blather less about gegenpress nowadays. Boredom again, probably, but circumstances changed for the worse and the players look drained, disheartened. Small wonder.

There’s been a domino effect from losing two defenders and Thiago for long periods. Everybody else had to compensate, continually chosen when they should rest. Niggles accumulated. Someone like Milner shouldn’t play this much, his early departure the least surprising of a traumatic season.

Klopp shouldn’t escape scrutiny, nor would he want such charity. Lovren should have been replaced, and why send Minamino on loan when the squad’s stretched so thin already?

Too many others can’t be trusted to stay healthy. Why harp on about Henderson’s importance but just slap him into defence as an afterthought?

Klopp could hide behind the owners’ parsimony, haggling on price in January and getting defensive replacements far too late. One of them, Davies, has already fallen foul of the curse.

And God knows what the goalkeeper thinks he’s doing.

Too many games, compressed into a shorter time frame, blah blah. That’s when everyone asks, “how is this different from anybody else?” There isn’t an erudite answer. Not a satisfactory one, without expletives, anyway. It’s different, it just is.

It’s starting to look Dortmund-esque now. We know he’s walked before, so hopefully the people who matter are telling him not to do something rash or foolish.

We’ve all become slightly giddy over three-four great years. This was the exception, not the norm, but supporters acclimatise to luxury far too quickly these days, adopting frantic as their go-to position.

In this harsh, cruel world the act of feeling sorry for yourself is frowned upon by everyone in everything, but especially in sport. It simply isn’t done, old boy. Weakness only gets the foxhounds unleashed.

Who cares if you lost a leg and an arm; you ran 100 metres in nine seconds last week; don’t use facts to explain why you can’t do it again. No excuses if you please.

But the humanity of this manager is what’s made him so great in the first place. Are you really going to command him to ignore greedy bosses, referees willing you to fail, forget how players collapse whenever they’re breathed upon and pretend his bereavement isn’t a thing? Yeah, Jurgen, stop stalling; what are you doing to fix this?

Pile on the pressure all you want, but surely that’s beneath us. The Reds have given us such pleasure over recent years, and if the current travesty is the end of the evening’s bill, I’ll happily pay it.

With a great big tip on top.