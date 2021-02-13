Emiliano Martinez earns Aston Villa point in Brighton stalemate

Premier League: Brighton 0 Aston Villa 0

Aston Villa moved above Tottenham, up to eighth, in the Premier League table after goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez earned a draw at Brighton thanks to a string of excellent saves, but the home team will wonder how on earth they didn’t take three points.

Martinez was the star of the show at the Amex as Brighton dominated for most of the 90 minutes but couldn’t find a way past the former Arsenal man.

The result is not necessarily a bad one for Graham Potter’s side, moving them above Burnley into 15th place and now 11 points clear of the relegation zone, but it should have been even better, and that has been the story of their season in many ways.

Both these clubs are trying to climb the Premier League the right way, thanks to a talented manager, a clear vision of the way they want to play - and clever, thoughtful recruitment. But they also have improvements still to make.

Even so, Villa have been one of the pleasant surprises of the season with their mix of skill up front and grit at the back, whilst Brighton continue to look upwards having persevered with a new style of play. Their recent win at Anfield suggests it is not far off clicking, but once again there was frustration in the mix.

Albion arrived at the Amex with four wins and two draws in their last seven games in all competitions, a run which had fans on the south coast hoping their side was finally about to achieve its potential and turn possession into consistent victories.

The first half reflected that dream, with Albion creating a string of chances, starting with Neal Maupay seeing an effort cleared off the line and another near post effort saved by Martinez. But the goal didn’t come.

Leandro Trossard had a fine effort tipped over the bar and a Dan Burn header was saved onto Martinez’s right-hand post as the opportunities continued to come – and go.

It must have been frustrating to watch for Irishman Aaron Connolly, whose season has been hampered by injury and who was dropped to the bench again for this fixture.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish tries to squeeze between Brighton and Hove Albion's Joel Veltman (right) and Yves Bissouma (left). Picture: Ian Walton

The fact the young striker has scored only twice this season and only three times since October 2019 justifies Potter’s decision, but it is a frustration for the Republic that he doesn't get more game time with Albion struggling to find the net.

As for Villa, they seemed out of sorts in the opening exchanges with Brighton largely able to keep their star men Jack Grealish, Ross Barkley and Ollie Watkins quiet, and the home side also had the first opportunity of the second half, a deflected shot from MacAllister, which was well saved.

The visitors did, however, defend resolutely – something they didn’t do as well last season - and in goalkeeper Martinez had the star of the match. His flying save from Joel Veltmam’s curling effort after 63 minutes typified his good work, and it was one of many.

That effort came after Brighton brought on former Liverpool man Adam Lallana to try and win the game, whilst Villa eventually turned to new signing Morgan Sanson in a bid to do likewise.

Connolly’s hopes of being the matchwinner dwindled when Potter turned to Danny Welbeck instead after 80 minutes, and both teams eventually settled for a point, especially when Martinez saved Trossard's injury time effort from a late free-kick. It was a result which continues the progress of both teams but also feels like an opportunity missed.

Brighton: Sanchez, White, Dunk, Bissouma, Maupay (Welbeck 80), Mac Allister, Trossard, Gros, Alzate (Lallana 61), Burn, Veltman.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash (Elmohamady 61), Ngoyo, Mings, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, Watkins, Traore (Trezeguet 66), Targett, Barkley (Sanson 76).