"If Roy Keane was to say, 'Fancy a coffee?' I’d say yes": Jon Walters ready to bury the hatchet

Jonathan Walters has offered to meet with his nemesis Roy Keane as he embarks on a quest to become the next chief executive of the Players Football Association (PFA).

The former Premier League striker, who scored 14 goals over his 53-cap Ireland career between 2010 and 2018, has announced his candidature to succeed Gordon Taylor.

The veteran has been in the post since 1981 and finally bowed to pressure to step down at the end of the season. Applications for the vacancy close on Friday, with interviews lined up for next March. The PFA membership will ultimately decide who leads their organisation.

"I'm very passionate about the PFA,” 37-year-old Walters said in an interview with The Times.

“I feel I am the right man for the PFA because players can relate to me. I’ve played in every league. I’ve captained clubs, I’ve captained my country (Ireland). I’ve been involved on the management committee of the PFA. I like leading."

Walters had two high-profile clashes with Keane.

The relationship between the pair first became strained during the player’s exit from Keane-managed Ipswich Town to Stoke City in 2010.

They were at loggerheads again while Keane was Martin O’Neill’s assistant in the Ireland camp, with the duo having to be separated in May 2018 ahead of friendly in France.

Keane also remarked on an appearance by Walters on TV, in which he discussed the impact of losing his mother when he was just 11.

"He talks a good game," Keane said of Walters during a Newstalk Off the Ball roadshow.

"Imagine if he'd won a trophy. He goes on the TV about how he was harshly treated by me. He's crying on the TV about his family situation.”

Speaking today, Walters detailed those incidents with Keane, without closing the door on a truce. As Manchester United captain, Keane was centrally involved in matters related to the players’ union.

"I've been frozen out in certain places,” explained Walters.

“I asked to leave Ipswich because I wanted to play in the Premier League and set my family up (financially). There was a frank exchange of views with Roy.

“Things were said that weren’t right, completely below the belt, very personal, and because of that I wasn’t going to back down. I don’t get pushed over by people easily. I don’t get intimidated.

"Then, there was a huge issue with Ireland which hurt me a lot. I was very proud to be an Ireland player. I trained in the morning, was in that much pain, 10pm ice machines, altitude machines, ski machine, ropes, tedious exercises. But if Roy was to ring me and say, 'Fancy a coffee?' I’d say yes."