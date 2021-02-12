2021 saved? Roy Keane appears to have taken a selfie and joined Instagram

Looks like the budding bromance with Micah Richards has already had a dramatic impact
2021 saved? Roy Keane appears to have taken a selfie and joined Instagram

Roy Keane's first Instagram post at officialkeane16

Fri, 12 Feb, 2021 - 20:58

Looks like the budding bromance with Micah Richards has already had a dramatic impact — Roy Keane appears to have joined Instagram.

And the new verified account — officialkeane16 — already has its first selfie, featuring Roy with his dog, captioned 'A man's best friend'.

As further evidence of its authenticity, the account features a profile picture of Keane as a young boy. 

Perhaps Roy is on board to see what all the fuss is about, after being continually pestered by his Sky Sports punditry colleague showing him viral videos.

The social networks haven't had a great press within football lately, the floods of toxic abuse drawing condemnation from around the game. 

Just today, Instagram owners Facebook confirmed they won't be deleting the account of the fan who racially abused Swansea player Yan Dhanda.

Keane has never numbered himself among social's biggest fans either, frequently making scathing remarks about players spending time on Twitter.

Nor has he been an advocate of selfies — indeed he once considered them the chief obstacle to Arsenal ever winning the title again.

"They've lots of good players. But it's about having a good team, characters who roll their sleeves up, not just those trying to get their pictures every day of the week, selfies. Selfies will hold them back."

But if anyone can clean up these cesspools from the inside, surely it's Roy. Take cover trolls and abusers.

More in this section

Patrick Hoban with Lee Grace 1/3/2019 Patrick Hoban dismisses Shamrock Rovers’ title success; says Dundalk are ‘proper’ defending champions
Manchester United Press Conference 'I wouldn’t mind that at all': Ole Gunnar Solskjaer open to one-legged Euro ties
Liverpool v Midtjylland - UEFA Champions League - Group D - Anfield Jurgen Klopp backs Ozan Kabak to handle pressure as he pushes for Liverpool spot
Manchester United v West Ham United - Emirates FA Cup - Fifth Round - Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford: Online abuse should be easy for social media companies to stop

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up