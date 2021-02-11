Tammy Abraham strikes as Thomas Tuchel bounce carries on at Chelsea 

Barnsley 0 Chelsea 1

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea revolution continued at Oakwell last night where Tammy Abraham’s second half goal finally killed off their valiant Championship rivals but, as has been the case throughout his five-match reign, it was a performance that raised as many questions as it answered.

The England striker’s timely 64th minute winner halted Barnsley in their tracks and booked an FA Cup quarter-final meeting at Stamford Bridge against another South Yorkshire side, Sheffield United.

But it was a close-run thing and a number of Tuchel’s first team squad stars, given the opportunity to showcase their talents for the new manager, may live to regret a wasted opportunity.

Abraham stroked the ball into an open net after Chelsea’s first, and only real, flowing move of the game which saw Billy Gilmour slip in substitute Reece James whose low cross was converted by the striker.

Abraham’s heroics were not confined to that end of the field, however. In the 77th minute, he came up with a spectacular headed goalline clearance to deny Michael Sollbauer’s shot after Kepa Arrizabalaga had failed to deal with a Barnsley free-kick.

Tuchel had spent his pre-match press conference offering an olive branch to £72 million goalkeeper Kepa who has seen his Chelsea career stall badly since the arrival of Edouard Mendy.

The new Chelsea manager had promised the Spanish keeper a fresh start and a chance to stake a claim for a return to first team football and thankfully, for Kepa at least, the Championship side ensured he had a busy night.

In fact, with Tuchel ringing the changes throughout his side, Chelsea were fortunate to reach the half-time break with the tie goalless although they were denied what should have been a 19th minute penalty.

Barnsley defender Toby Sibbick slid in to tackle Abraham in what looked, in real time, a fair challenge only for television replays to show that the Chelsea striker’s penalty appeals were based on solid evidence.

But, with VAR not being used outside of Premier League stadia in this season’s competition, Barnsley survived that appeal and looked in the mood to capitalise on that stroke of good fortune.

In fact, they should already have been in front. After 10 minutes, Alex Mowatt swung over a dangerous cross which was flicked into the six-yard area where Callum Brittain looked certain to score only for Kepa to block his effort from point-blank range.

It was the start of a half that was one long struggle for the Premier League side who lacked energy and invention with the ball and rode their luck at their own end of the field.

That good fortune was what saved Chelsea in the last minute of the first half when Barnsley constructed a fantastic corner routine which ended with Conor Chaplin sweeping a shot towards goal which struck team mate Victor Adeboyejo and deflected inches wide.

Chelsea’s defence had yet to concede a goal to an opposition player in the four games since he took over from Frank Lampard - the only goal against the Blues being an Antonio Rudiger own goal in the weekend win over Sheffield United.

But the German was clearly fearful that Barnsley were going to end that run and his response was to order some of the big hitters on his bench to start their warm-ups.

The lack of attacking openings created by the Premier League side during the first half was also a particular concern with Barnsley keeper Bradley Collins, a former Chelsea academy product, a virtual spectator.

Christian Pulisic was not far from meeting a far-post cross from Callum Hudson-Odio towards the end of the half but Tuchel had seen enough by the break and brought on Rudiger and James in order to switch to a back four and in an attempt to lift his side.

But matters did not immediately improve and Tuchel cut an increasingly frustrated and angry figure in the Chelsea dug-out. Had Chaplin made a better decision than hurrying a 20-yard shot wide, when he could have advanced further, a minute after the restart, the Premier League side could have been on their way out of the cup.

There was finally a glimmer of life, or more accurately a brilliant piece of skill, from Hudson-Odoi just before the hour when he controlled a long clearance from Kepa superbly, scythed in between three defenders and pushed a shot just beyond the far post.

Hakim Ziyech, virtually a statute until that point, also finally showed a pulse, swinging in an excellent free-kick which was met by the head of Rudiger who should have hit the target from 12 yards.

But it was a sign of a big improvement from Tuchel’s team, an improvement which brought the opening goal soon afterwards.

Barnsley (3-4-3): Collins 6; Sibbick 7 (Sollbauer 76, 7), Helik 6, Andersen 7; Brittain 7 (Williams 73, 6), Kane 7 (Palmer 73, 6), Mowatt 8, Styles 6; Adeboyejo 6 (Dike 59, 6), Woodrow 7, Chaplin 7 (Frieser, 59, 6). Subs (not used) Walton, Oduor, Moon, Thompson.

Chelsea (3-4-3): Kepa 7; Christensen 5 (Rudiger 45, 6), Zouma 5, Emerson 6; Hudson-Odoi 7, Kante 7, Gilmour 6, Alonso 5 (James 45, 6); Ziyech 4 (Anjorin 68, 6), Abraham 9, Pulisic 5 (Kovacic 80). Subs (not used) Caballero, Giroud, Chilwell, Azpilicueta, Bate.

Referee: M Atkinson 6