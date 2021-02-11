Southampton serious about FA Cup success as they draw Bournemouth in last eight

Everton, fresh off a stunning 5-4 win over Spurs, host Man City in the quarter-final
Ralph Hasenhuttl is targeting FA Cujp success after booking a place in the last eight with a win at Wolves. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 20:25
Nick Mashiter

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl targeted ending Southampton’s 45-year FA Cup drought after they reached the quarter-finals.

Danny Ings and Stuart Armstrong struck in the second half as the Saints beat Wolves 2-0 to earn a last eight tie at Bournemouth.

The visitors were deserved winners at Molineux as they look to lift the trophy for the first time since 1976.

It was also the Saints’ first clean sheet in five games – having conceded 16 goals in their previous four outings, including last week’s 9-0 defeat at Manchester United.

Hasenhuttl said: “We are still in the Cup, which is fantastic.

“We said when we were more comfortable in the league we can focus on the Cup. We want to go for the FA Cup and this is a chance to win something.

“We haven’t had an easy time in the last few weeks so it’s important to win and they have been convinced about what they are doing.

“We have a south coast derby now which is always intense and we will go there trying to win.”

Elsewhere, Everton, fresh off a stunning 5-4 win over Spurs, host Man City in the quarter-final.

Man United visit Leicester while the winner of Barnsley and Chelsea will host Sheffield United.

FA Cup draw: 

Everton v Man City

Bournemouth v Southampton

Leicester v Man Utd

Barnsley/Chelsea v Sheff Utd

'It's an exciting venture' - Saoirse Noonan has moved from Cork City to Shelbourne 

