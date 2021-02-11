Conor Hourihane: 'Using a psychologist has been massive for me. Social media and whatever, it just doesn't affect me anymore'

Sad thing is, Conor Hourihane has seen it all play out many times by now, knows the way these things go down.

“Someone goes to the media team to make them aware of it, and then it’s escalated and lads are talking about it in the dressing room.

“It’s disgusting. It absolutely baffles me, that people are still stooping to those lows, to abuse people on the colour of their skin or whatever it is. I just don’t get it.

“The racial abuse some lads get at the moment is a disgrace. I don’t understand it, I don’t know why people do it, I don’t know what people achieve from it.”

Hourihane was speaking this week on the Irish Examiner's A Footballer’s Life podcast. At the time he was looking forward to Swansea’s FA Cup meeting with Manchester City, the “best team I’ve played against in English football'.

Last night City won the tie 3-1, Hourihane played a quarter of an hour, and afterwards his teammate Yan Dhanda — a 22-year-old Englishman of Indian heritage — became the latest footballer subjected to racist abuse on social media.

Both clubs have since expressed their disgust and sadness and an official report on the abuse has been made to South Wales Police.

We stand with @EFL and fully support their open letter to Twitter and Facebook. https://t.co/J0tpZJTlbZ — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) February 11, 2021

As an Irishman who has spent all his professional career in England, Hourihane says he has not been subjected to abuse based on his nationality. But he has had to develop the skills to deal with what he calls ‘normal abuse’.

“I’ve had it off fans, saying ‘you were shocking’, ‘you were terrible’, or whatever. It is what it is. You have to be so strong-minded on social media. I think a lot of lads struggle with it. It can be mentally draining for a lot of lads.”

Famously, following his Premier League debut with Aston Villa, Hourihane responded to a fan who had doubted — five years earlier when he was at Plymouth — that his career would ever reach those heights.

Hi Craig, remember this tweet back in 2014... I always remember it to this day. Ironically your a Villa fan who I made my debut with! Never tell anyone they can’t achieve something 👍🏻 @CraigTa90961607 pic.twitter.com/smCgi0VSlO — Conor Hourihane (@ConorHourihane) August 11, 2019

“I was captain at the time and did an interview with the programme, as lads do. And one of the questions was ‘what’s your dream, what do you want to achieve’ and I said ‘playing in the Premier League’.

“And the fan said, ‘we’ve all got dreams, but let’s deal with reality’, or something like that.

“It was just one of those moments, where I thought, not that I’m going to show you, but I just never forgot it. It hit me, and I thought, ‘why won’t it be a reality’, I’m going to work my backside off to achieve it.

“It was something I always wanted to do, to tweet him back when I got to the Premier League. And to be honest, the night before I made my Premier League debut, the team was named on a Friday night, we were playing Spurs away, and I went through my Twitter and found the tweet and saved it until after the game.

“And I said to myself if we get beat 10-0 or win 1-0, whatever the score, I’m tweeting him, I’m giving it to him, I’m letting him know.

“People have said, ‘fair play to you’, others have said it’s a bit strange, it doesn't bother me.”

A message like that might have hit Hourihane hard earlier in his footballing life, but not any more.

“It really really hasn’t affected me. One of the things I’ve used over my years playing is a psychologist. Not because I’ve struggled in any way — and people always go to me, ‘you’re using a psychologist, are you struggling?’.

“I’ve used it and it’s been massive for me. When I moved from Plymouth to Barnsley, I moved up a level to League 1 and I thought, ‘right what can I do here to make this work for me?’. What extra yard can I go to? And I asked a few people’s advice and they said ‘why don’t you use a psychologist and become mentally really strong’. And it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done.

“You go back to things like social media and whatever, it just doesn't affect me anymore. Maybe it did when I was young, but I feel like, mentally, it’s one of the strongest parts of my game. No matter what comes my way, whether it’s social media or a bad performance or a setback, mentally I’m really strong so I just brush it off and crack on.”

On loan at Swansea having fallen out of favour at Aston Villa, Hourihane was asked if it is during those periods of uncertainty that he leans most on psychological help.

“To be honest, the psychologist I’ve used for many years, he’s become one of my closest friends in England.

“People always think you must be going through a tough time in your personal life, or a tough time in your football life, but for me, I use it more when I’m at the top of my game, to make myself mentally even stronger, to keep myself at that level. Rather than use it when you have a dip in your form or in your life, and you think ‘oh I need a psychologist to pick me back up’.

“Use it when you’re at your peak so you can stay at your peak as long as you can, that’s how I see it.

“Everyone in football, they use the gym, they look after their body, they want to become technically better. For some reason, people work from the neck down and sometimes don’t train upstairs. And the upstairs needs to be trained just as much.”